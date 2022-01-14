'Be a virgin or a slut?' Outrage after China TV reporter doxxed and shamed

A popular Chinese beauty reporter has found herself supported by a wave of feminism after being doxxed and shamed for her past academic performance and relationships.

Wang Bingbing, a state broadcaster reporter who became a national icon in 2020 in the wake of a video clip of her frontline reporting that went viral, has become the centre of controversy after some web users published her poor English test scores and online diaries detailing her past relationships earlier this week.

The diaries, written over a decade ago, revealed that Wang, now 31, cohabited with someone at the age of 19 and is currently divorced, leading to online shaming and claims that she “behaved badly” in her personal life.

But the criticism triggered louder voices in response condemning the slut-shaming and invasion of Wang’s privacy.

Wang, an on-camera reporter for CCTV in Jilin province, northeast China, who has over 5 million followers on Weibo, was also revealed to have failed the College English Test (CET 4) when studying at university, which some critics claimed undermined her image as a highly competent career woman.

Many internet users expressed anger about gender stereotypes motivating the attacks towards Wang.

“So shall we bring the CET 4 and CET 6 transcripts when dating someone? And be shamed for divorcing someone? It’s 2022. When will equality come?” one user commented on Weibo.

“What kind of girl is a good girl? Can they not marry or divorce at the age of 31? Be a virgin or a slut? Is this what they expect?” another responded to people calling Wang a slut.

Wang was attacked for her past relationships after a decade old online diary was spread online.

PHOTO: Weibo

Several newspapers including the official Legal Daily have voiced support for Wang, urging internet users to be rational in their treatment of public figures and to avoid doxxing.

Wang herself, however, has not responded.

She was little known before 2020, when a video clip of her report about a type of special grass found in Inner Mongolia was widely shared and liked on social media.

More videos of her reporting went viral thereafter, making her one of China’s most popular television reporters.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.