Beijing 2022: China 'will seriously sanction' any country that boycotts Winter Olympics

China will respond to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic boycotts with serious sanctions towards any countries that pull out, according to the editor-in-chief of the state-backed nationalist tabloid Global Times .

“Boycotting 2022 Beijing Winter Games, an unpopular idea, won’t receive wide support,” Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“IOC and athletes will both oppose it, and China will seriously sanction any country that follows such a call.”

His words accompanied a screenshot of an article on The Guardian website that was headlined “MPs urge British Olympians to boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Games”.

There have been growing calls for boycotting the Winter Olympics, which celebrated their one-year countdown last Thursday.

Several Canadian MPs signed an open letter calling for a boycott last week and asking for the Games to be relocated from the Chinese capital.

A coalition of 180 rights groups called for a boycott ahead of the one-year countdown in an open letter published last Wednesday. The Chinese foreign ministry dismissed the letter.

Much of the focus has been on the treatment of Uygur Muslims in the far Western Xinjiang region.

Several US Republican senators led a resolution to move the Beijing Winter Games last week, following the United States’ designation that China’s actions in the region was “genocide” in the last days of the Donald Trump presidency. The US has said it had no intention of telling its athletes not to go.

Beijing 2022, which will be the largest Winter Games yet with 109 medals on offer, is set to begin on February 4 next year.

This will be China’s first time hosting the Winter Olympics, after holding the Summer Games in Beijing in 2008. The city will be the first to host both Summer and Winter Games.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.