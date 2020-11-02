Beijing and Shanghai impose new controls on residents as China battles to contain coronavirus

China's two biggest cities have announced fresh restrictions on residential communities to prevent the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, joining dozens of mainland cities that have gone into partial lockdown since the epidemic began last month.

Measures unveiled by the authorities in Beijing and Shanghai on Monday include stricter controls on the movement of residents and vehicles, compulsory mask wearing and shutting down leisure and other non-essential community services.

The lockdown-style measures appear to be aimed at controlling possible community transmission of the virus as the country goes back to work at the end of an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Last week, megacities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Chengdu announced similar restrictions. Apart from Hubei, authorities in Liaoning and Jiangxi provinces have also imposed province-wide measures.

Partial lockdown measures are already in place in over 80 cities in nearly 20 provinces and municipalities since the central government imposed a lockdown in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, and its neighbouring cities on Jan 23.

Beijing Daily reported on Monday that the capital, with a population of over 20 million, would step up efforts to further restrict access to residential communities and compounds and introduce a citywide registration system for entries into Beijing.

Anyone who has been to Hubei or other outbreak hotspots in the past fortnight will have to stay at home while those who have been in close contact with a coronavirus patient will be quarantined.

Cultural and recreational facilities will be closed while couriers and other delivery services will have limited access to housing estates and compounds.

Officials at the epidemic control and prevention centre in Shanghai said on Monday that "the vast majority" of the city's 13,000 residential communities and compounds had implemented "lockdown management", including entry restrictions and mandatory temperature checks.

They said residential communities across the country's financial centre of over 24 million should also offer English signs and other help to expatriates so they may also comply with the entry control requirements.