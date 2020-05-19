Beijing hotels offer free stay for frontline medics

Three hotels affiliated to China World Trade Center in Beijing will offer free stay for nearly 3,000 medical workers who once worked on the front line fighting Covid-19.

Starting from May 15, doctors and nurses who stayed in this virus-battling campaign, either in Beijing-based hospitals or as part of the medical teams from Beijing supporting Hubei province, have been or will be invited to have VIP experiences in China World Hotel, Shangri-La China World Summit Wing, and Hotel Jen Beijing, as well as China World Mall, the shopping mall.

Tang Wei, general manager of China World Trade Center Co Ltd, said the bonus project was to express gratitude toward medical workers who made sure people's safety and would like them to relax and take a good rest in the resorts.

Zhao Yu from Xiaotangshan Hospital was one of the earliest medical workers checking in Shangri-La China World Summit Wing in this programme. She once stayed away from home for over 40 days and remained glued to her working position.

"Though the virus has been largely contained in China, it's not the end," she said. "People still need to follow rules to protect themselves well. I wish Covid-19 could pass sooner, and people can thus freely enjoy their time staying with their families."

