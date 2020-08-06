Beijing to offer people coupons worth $2.3 billion

Starting Saturday, Beijing will offer coupons worth 12.2 billion yuan (S$2.3 billion) to spur consumption.

As long as people are in the city, or their delivery address is in Beijing, buyers can use the coupon. Company buyers cannot use the coupon.

The first batch of coupons will be available on Saturday at e-commerce company JD.com. The coupons can be used at restaurants and retailers in Beijing, as well as for buying products online.

The activity will last from Saturday to the National Day holiday in October, and more than 400 activities will be held to boost consumption, covering a multitude of areas including catering, retailing, culture, tourism, education and sports.

Coupons will be given in four batches on June 6, 13, 20 and 27.