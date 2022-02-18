Beijing Olympics official decries reports of Xinjiang forced labour, calling them a 'lie'

In a rare move during the Winter Olympics, China on Thursday (Feb 17) openly defended its political positions concerning Xinjiang and Taiwan as the Beijing Games headed into their last weekend.

At the regular joint news briefing of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Beijing Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (Bocog), the Bocog spokesperson Yan Jiarong changed the committee’s usual evasive approach and explicitly addressed those politically sensitive questions, reiterating Beijing’s “very solemn position”.

“There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. This is a well recognised principle in international relations, and a consensus widely held by the international community,” Yan said.

Her remarks were “supplementary” after the IOC spokesman Mark Adams answered a question about the reported intention by the delegation from Taiwan, or officially Chinese Taipei, to boycott the closing ceremonies.

“We have always opposed the moves of politicising sports using the Winter Olympics,” Yan added.

The Beijing Games have been shadowed by the political disputes over China’s treatment of Uygurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang , the reason several nations, led by the United States, cited when declaring a diplomatic boycott, with no officials attending the games though their athletes have competed.

Faced with that, Chinese and IOC organisers had been handling relevant questions with caution, hoping to shift the focus back to the sporting events.

Asked the IOC position concerning detention camps and forced labour in Xinjiang , Adams said the IOC would leave that to other international organisations like the United Nations.

The UN’s human rights office has delayed publication of its report on Xinjiang , according to sources, who also said that Beijing has agreed to host a UN mission to Xinjiang later this year.

“Our question is to make sure we protect the rights of the Games and participants of the Games, and the Games can take place for the athletes against that background to show this message of unity and solidarity to the world,” Adams said.

He also denied that the IOC’s commissioned uniform had used materials from Xinjiang, or that any production involved the forced labour of Uygurs.

Yan, saying that the questions addressed to Adams were irrelevant to the Games, said she felt “obliged” to make comments.

“The so-called forced labour issue in Xinjiang is a lie fabricated by the forces with ulterior motives, which has been refuted by our relevant authorities with sufficient evidence of facts,” she said.

She then repeated the same line of opposing the politicisation of sports.

“I hope all the journalists in this hall can also go through the facts provided by our relevant departments. You are very welcome to refer to all those evidence and facts,” she said.

Asked about a Japanese journalist’s claim that a Bocog staffer had prevented her from asking a Hong Kong skier a question, Yan said the incident, which took place earlier this week, was being investigated. Bocog, she said, “protects the freedom of speech of all Olympic participants”.

Wei Yining, a representative of thousands of volunteers providing services to the Games, was also asked at the briefing about her awareness of the safety of tennis player Peng Shuai, who had accused a former high-ranking Chinese official of sexual assault and got censored. Wei said she did not know about it.

