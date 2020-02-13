Beijing pins hopes on 'guy with the emperor's sword' to restore order in coronavirus-hit Hubei

Chinese folk tales often feature honest officials, with a sword from the emperor, enforcing law and justice during times of crisis. As the coronavirus crisis unfolds in central Hubei province, Beijing is pinning its hopes on Chen Yixin, a protege of President Xi Jinping, to take that role.

Chen, a 60-year-old Zhejiang native, has been appointed deputy head of the national team overseeing the handling of the outbreak in Hubei, headed by Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, 70.

Known for being decisive and energetic, Chen is secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the Communist Party's top law enforcement body. The move to parachute him into the epicentre of the outbreak - he is widely seen as Xi's envoy to take charge of the crisis - is expected to strengthen frontline discipline and social stability in Hubei.

The outbreak, which is believed to have started at a live animal and seafood market in the provincial capital Wuhan in December, has killed more than 1,000 people and infected over 40,000 so far.

In Hubei alone, there were more than 33,000 confirmed patients, with a death toll of more than 1,000.

But a large number of suspected patients are believed to have gone undiagnosed and untreated in Wuhan and smaller cities in the province, and local officials have been blamed.

Public anger has also been mounting following the death last week of Li Wenliang, the doctor who was reprimanded by police for trying to warn people about the virus outbreak in late December. Li contracted the virus and his death has prompted calls for those who sought to silence him to be punished, and for greater freedom of expression in China.

Independent political economist Hu Xingdou said Chen's appointment came "at a time of government dysfunction and social disorder". "It will help improve the situation, by [Chen] directly telling local officials what to do and watching them do it," he said.

Chen arrived in Wuhan on Saturday, according to Changan Sword, the WeChat account of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. That was a week after his article on modern governance was published in the party's flagship journal Qiushi, or "Seeking Truth", on Feb 1. Now he is getting the chance to enforce it.

While Vice-Premier Sun's team in Hubei included a number of top public health officials, Chen would play the discipline and political role, according to Hu.

"It also suggests that Xi is not happy about the performance of frontline officials and feels the need to strengthen Sun's team, which is the de facto centre [of power] of Hubei," he said.

Chen has been working until 2am every day since he arrived, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.