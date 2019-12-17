Beijing railway police seize fake tickets worth over $83,000

BEIJING - Beijing railway police have busted a den that produced and sold counterfeit tickets, seizing fake railway tickets and flight itineraries worth over 430,000 yuan (S$83,300), according to a statement from the police on Monday (Dec 16).

The bust uncovered more than 1,500 forged train tickets worth 218,424 yuan and more than 2,000 forged flight itineraries worth 212,423 yuan.

It is the second case concerning the producing and selling of fake railway tickets solved by the Beijing railway police since China's railway authorities launched a campaign against offences related to train ticket sales at the beginning of December, said the statement.

Since November, a total of 67 lawbreakers have been arrested and dealt with by the Beijing railway police, 22 of whom were given administrative detention, which laid a solid foundation for public security during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, according to the statement.