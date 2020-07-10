Beijing university teachers pack belongings for grads who can't return to campus

Having learned how to give online classes through live streaming, Beijing university teachers have found a new way to make good use of the technology－packing the belongings for graduates who are unable to return to school due to Covid-19.

Wang Liqun, a fresh graduate from the University of Science and Technology Beijing, met with his supervisor, Zhang Hui, on Monday through WeChat video, but the teacher was in Wang's dormitory helping him pack.

Zhang and another teacher, Xu Qian, showed one item at a time, each time asking Wang if he still wanted it.

They chatted for more than an hour－apart from packing－during which the teachers gave him suggestions on how to further his academic research.

"We want to pack as many things as possible. Some items we might find trivial but are of great significance to him as they carry four years of fond memories at the university," Zhang said.

The two teachers spent the whole day at the dormitories, packing things for 11 graduates.

"It is not easy to graduate amid a pandemic. Unable to return to the school and have a proper graduation season must be very disappointing, so we want to do something special for them," Xu said.

They are among the more than 1,000 teachers at the university who have volunteered to help reunite graduates with their belongings.

Ma Cong, deputy director of the university's student affairs department, said the university started to offer the service on July 1 and planned to finish the packing before Friday.

The teachers need to pack for more than 4,000 graduates, and they usually spend two to three hours packing for each student, he said.

The school has asked for permission from all students, who can choose whether they want to let teachers pack their things, he said, adding that the costs have been shouldered by the school.

Many universities in Beijing have offered the free services to graduates, as the city has stopped allowing them to return to schools since June 17 following a wave of new cases.

Yin Zhiyong, who just graduated from Beijing Institute of Technology, said one of his teachers, Song Weidong, helped him pack his belongings on June 29 while video chatting with him about his needs.

"He was climbing up and down, asking me about every item and using plastic covers to make sure the belongings are clean. I was deeply moved about how patient and caring he was," Yin said.

Chen Pengwan, dean of the university's School of Mechatronical Engineering, said more than 100 teachers volunteered to help around 450 graduates in the school to pack their belongings from June 29 to July 7.

"Although all teachers feel very tired afterwards, we feel it is worthwhile," he said. "We want to convey our strong feelings and good wishes to them."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.