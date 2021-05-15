In a better place now: Starving man had staged a robbery to find himself a better place for retirement — prison

In 2008, 69-year-old Fu Daxin from rural Hunan province in central China was so poor he decided to find himself a better place for retirement – prison. Wielding a peeling knife at a railway station in Beijing in an attempt to stage a robbery, Fu got himself put behind bars and had regular meals for almost two years.

Now, 13 years after his attempt made national headlines, Fu said he was living a life he could not imagine before.

“I am free and can buy whatever I feel like. I am content with my life now,” Fu told China Youth Daily at his home in Qidong county.

His house, costing 100,000 yuan ($20,700), was built by his nephew and partly paid for by the local government. He can buy his favourite food – fish, glutinous rice and noodles thanks to a 9,360 yuan annual government subsidy for elderly people who do not have children and are not able to work. The average disposable income for rural residents was 17,131 yuan last year.

That is in stark contrast to the 600 yuan annual allowance he received in 2008 as a senior resident without children and not suitable for work. Fu said it was so little that he could barely feed himself.

“It meant 1.6 yuan a day. What could I eat?” Fu said, adding rice was sold at 3 yuan and pork 26 yuan a kilogram.

The rising living standards is largely thanks to China’s anti-poverty drive , which picked up pace in 2015 when President Xi Jinping pledged to end absolute poverty – measured as annual income equivalent to 2,300 yuan in 2011 – by 2020.

In February this year Xi announced approximately 99 million rural people had been lifted out of absolute poverty in the past eight years.

For people like Fu who cannot work their way out of poverty due to age, illness or disability, there are now subsidies to ensure they live above the poverty line. The State Council in 2016 stipulated elderly people in rural areas without children would be guaranteed food, clothes, medical care, house and funeral arrangements.

Fu said he felt “at the end of the rope” when he was too old to be a migrant worker or a farmer and had to live on government subsidies – 300 yuan a year from 2003, which doubled to 600 yuan after 2007. Villagers often saw him eating nothing but rice.

In August 2008, Fu was inspired by the story of a man going to jail to get his illness treated, and decided to stage a robbery in a Beijing railway station because it would get a lot of attention. It took him 10 days to reach Beijing by train – he collected waste to sell so he could buy tickets.

Fu first chose a police officer as his target, but he walked too slowly to follow the officer. A woman who was holding 300 yuan in her hands became his second target but thought Fu was mentally ill and avoided him.

Then Fu tried to grab the backpack of a female college student but could not overpower her. He took out his peeling knife and asked the student to shout “robbery”, which caught the attention of a nearby police officer.

A court in Beijing sentenced him to two years in jail for attempted robbery.

After being transferred to prison, Fu found meals were more nutritious, with an egg every morning and meat every day. He passed his time by resting in the cell, reading books, playing chess, and watching television. Since he was over 60 years old, he did not need to do any manual labour. He also had regular health checks.

“I liked buns most,” he said. He had regular three meals a day and gained five kilograms in weight in the first three months.

Fu was very happy inside the jail, but was released six months early in March 2010. He says he still misses his time in jail.

He was moved to an old people’s home in Lingguan township, where his food and accommodation was paid for, but he left after a year because he felt the food was not as good as in prison.

“The money would be at my own disposal after I moved out and I could eat whatever I wanted,” Fu said.

His nephew built a house for Fu after getting a government subsidy of 26,000 yuan for impoverished elderly people whose houses needed renovation or rebuilding.

The house is not decorated and has old furniture and an old airconditioner, which Fu seldom uses to save money.

Fu told the China Youth Daily he was basically content with his life, but he wished public health care, which covers rural residents, could be expanded to cover the drugs that he is using to treat coronary heart disease and lumbar disc herniation.

He had made a will for a very simple funeral, he said, but would prefer to have a band sing a local opera for two nights and lyrics about what he did, especially how he got himself jailed in Beijing.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.