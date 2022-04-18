Beware of foreign spies on job and dating websites, China warns public

When a Beijing restaurant manager was approached by Chinese national security authorities last year, he had no clue about the seriousness of an ongoing investigation involving his workplace.

He then told others about the probe, ignoring forewarnings about his secrecy obligations.

It was not until he was later arrested and then detained for 15 days that the manager realised he had violated China's anti-espionage law by allegedly divulging state secrets and jeopardising the investigation, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday (April 16).

The case was one of a number highlighted in state-controlled media over the weekend as part of the country's seventh National Security Education Day on Friday, an event that this year focused on ensuring the success of the Communist Party's twice-a-decade leadership shake-up in the autumn.

While details remain sketchy, the cases shed light on what meets the vague definition of a "state secret" and what China's most secretive national security apparatus has been targeting in the lead-up to the 20th national party congress.

With China's relations with the United States and the Western world taking a further dip over Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea and the Ukraine crisis, anti-espionage clearly remains a priority for Chinese authorities.

In a meeting with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan last month, President Xi Jinping's top foreign policy aide Yang Jiechi accused Washington of not delivering on US President Joe Biden's commitments about not seeking a new cold war, not seeking to change China's system, not targeting China with its alliance system and not supporting "Taiwan independence".

Despite China's tightened internet controls, job and dating websites, as well as popular social media platforms, had increasingly "become a hotbed for the infiltration of foreign hostile forces", the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on its WeChat account on Saturday.

It warned that students, migrant workers and unemployed youth who knew little about national security were the most vulnerable to becoming "the prey of foreign criminals".

According to the SPC, a vocational college student recruited by an overseas spy via an online dating app in 2020 gave photos of unspecified military bases and military equipment through WeChat.

In exchange, the student received over 10,000 yuan (S$2,132) in five months. He was later sentenced to six years in prison for supplying classified military secrets.

In another case, an operations commander at a Chinese airport was sentenced to 13 years in prison for collecting and passing on information about the itinerary of senior government officials, according to the SPP. The commander was also recruited online and received over 26,000 yuan, the report said.

While Beijing has stepped up its anti-espionage efforts in recent years, Washington has also ramped up competition with Beijing on the intelligence front, with the creation of a China mission centre at the US Central Intelligence Agency in October.

Beijing has responded to the renewed efforts by unveiling detailed guidelines to combat spying and calling for a "people's war" to tackle America's espionage offensive, with the public urged to help report suspicious spy activities.

In China, discussions of national security issues cover both political security at home and foreign policy challenges.\

Hong Kong was a focal point of the education day last year when Beijing highlighted cases involving mainland citizens who allegedly worked with overseas spying agencies to support anti-government protests in the city.

A landmark party resolution in November admitted that "China's ability to maintain national security is insufficient, the ability to respond to various major risks is not strong, and the coordination mechanisms for maintaining national security are not sound".

Aside from espionage risks, Chinese authorities have also begun to put greater emphasis on risks in non-traditional areas, especially digital and cyberspace security.

Li Guozhong, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, was quoted by state-run China Daily as saying that a total of 62,000 cases were investigated in a national campaign on cybercrimes last year, up over ten per cent from the previous year. More than 100,000 suspects were also arrested.

READ ALSO: Dickson Yeo, who spied for China, released from detention under ISA

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.