Black box of crashed China Eastern plane found: Aviation official

Chinese aviation investigators say they have recovered one of the black box flight recorders from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in southern China on Monday.

The recorders, which capture critical flight data, may offer clues as to why the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from cruise altitude and crashed into a forested hillside near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Heavily fortified to survive high-impact crashes such as that of flight MU5735, black boxes capture information including plane performance, pilot input and cockpit audio.

It is not yet clear if the device found is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Mao Yanfeng, director of the accident investigation unit at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told reporters on Wednesday that the weather at the time of the crash was suitable for flying and the conditions were not dangerous. “The aircrew had maintained normal communication with air traffic control units since the aircraft took off from Kunming until the sudden drop in altitude, according to communication records,” Mao said.

Speaking at the same press conference, Sun Shiying, chairman of China Eastern Airlines’ Yunnan branch, said the three pilots on board were in good health, “had good conduct and had maintained harmonious relationships with their families”.

He said the plane met the conditions for flying during checks before take-off.

China Eastern grounded its 737-800 fleet after the crash, and Sun said the airline was conducting “a large-scale safety inspection”.

“The grounding of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft does not mean the model has hidden risks, but it is an emergency response after a major accident,” he said, adding that the airline’s operations would not be affected.

CAAC head of aviation safety Zhu Tao on Tuesday said the aircraft had been severely damaged, “making the investigation very difficult”.

“The investigation has just started and it is still impossible to clearly pinpoint the cause of the accident,” Zhu said.

