Blackmailer pleads guilty to $17m plot involving Hong Kong tycoon and nude images of his celebrity wife

A security guard who worked for a Hong Kong business tycoon has admitted trying to extort HK$100 million (S$17 million) from his ex-employer last year using a nude video of the man’s wife.

The District Court heard that Wong Hin-chung conspired with two others to press his former boss into buying the 24-second tape he took after seeing security camera footage of the woman, whom prosecutors described as a well-known celebrity, getting changed at her home six to seven years before the incident.

Wong, 51, and his conspirators – delivery man Kwong Hung Kwong, 58, and bodyguard Michael Tsui Man-kit, 46 – face up to seven years in prison after they pleaded guilty to a joint charge of conspiracy to blackmail on Friday (May 21).

Prosecutor Angel Yuen Wai Yee said Wong worked for the tycoon, only identified in court as X, for two to three years, and was responsible for security at his employer’s residence.

While reviewing security footage at the premises several years ago, Wong stumbled upon a clip which showed X’s wife half-naked when she was changing. He took a video of the footage and showed it to Tsui, a friend he knew for more than a decade, but did not spread it online.

When Wong told Tsui about having financial difficulties in November 2019, the latter suggested the security guard used the tape to blackmail his former boss, to which Wong agreed.

Kwong, an acquaintance of Tsui, approached the tycoon in January via WhatsApp and asked him to buy the footage for HK$100 million.

“If you do not handle this well, your reputation will be damaged and your family members will worry,” Kwong told the tycoon in a WhatsApp message. “With your status, offer a good price and trust that I will help you settle the matter.”

The tycoon reported the matter to police, and an officer, posing as the tycoon’s assistant, contacted the blackmailers.

After three months of negotiations, the officer agreed to meet Kwong at Star Ferry Car Park in Central on April 1, where he was to hand over HK$50 million in cash, and deposit another HK$50 million in a designated bank account in exchange for an encrypted USB drive containing the tape.

Kwong was arrested on the spot that morning, with his two accomplices detained on the same day.

In mitigation, Wong’s lawyer Carl Yuen said his client was “not a bad person” and had taken part in the scheme out of “huge financial pressure”.

“The defendant was very much stupidly involved,” Yuen said. “He was greedy. He was also somehow persuaded by [Tsui] to join the conspiracy.”

District Judge Edmond Lee Chun Man will sentence the defendants on June 29.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.