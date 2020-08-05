Body of man found days after family falls into China's Yellow River

A man's body was found at 2pm Wednesday by police on the riverbank in Jixian county, Linfen city in North China's Shanxi province and the dead man was preliminarily identified as the one who fell into Yellow River on Saturday with three family members.

The body was found downstream of the Yellow River Bridge, 20 km from Zanjiashan village in Hukou town in Yichuan county, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, where the accident happened.

According to Yichuan county's government, the accident occurred at about 4:20 pm at a site about 700 meters downstream of the Yellow River Bridge at Zanjiashan.

According to previous reports, the family was touring the riverbank before the accident happened.

A child fell into the water first and his parents and brother tried to save the child but failed.

The missing are from the same family - parents and two teenagers - and the mother is pregnant.

The government said search and rescue are still underway.