Body of missing man found month after Guangzhou road collapse

Cranes are deployed in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, after a road collapsed near a construction site on Dec 1, 2019.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Qin Quanlin
China Daily/Asia News Network

A body was found early Monday morning, more than one month after three people went missing in a ground collapse at a construction site along a metro line in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong province, according to the local metro company.

The body, found at 4:30 am, was identified as a 53-year-old electric scooter driver, surnamed Luo, according to the local police authority.

Three people, including Luo, from Leiyang in Central China's Hunan province, and two men driving a vehicle, were reported missing when the road collapsed on Dec 1.

Luo's relatives have been informed by local police and rescue efforts to find the other two men are still underway.

The collapse happened at a construction site along the city's metro Line 11, at the intersection of Guangzhoudadao Road and Yudongxi Road, causing a cleaning vehicle and a scooter to plunge into a watery pit some 38 meters deep.

