Bomb scare forces evacuations around Hong Kong construction site

A piece of old builders' equipment sparked a bomb scare at a Hong Kong construction site and triggered the evacuation of about 400 workers, police said on Monday.

The discovery forced two construction projects to close and the temporary shutdown of two petrol stations near a worksite on Kai Fuk Road in Kowloon Bay where the object was found.

Police said a worker raised the alarm just before 2.20pm and the force's explosive ordnance disposal bureau was called in to examine the find.

Bomb squad experts later ruled the object to be harmless.

A police spokeswoman said a preliminary investigation indicated the metal-cased object measured about 60cm by 15cm by 200cm.

She added workers at the construction sites were evacuated as bomb disposal experts examined the find.

"Two nearby petrol stations also suspended their operations and their staff were also evacuated," she said.

The Fire Services Department said three fire engines and an ambulance were deployed after police asked for backup at about 3.20pm and that two water jets were on standby at the scene.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.