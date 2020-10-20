Boring and overpriced: In China, US luxury fashion has an image problem

“Any luxury brand that’s not doing well in China is not doing well, full stop.” So says Mario Ortelli, a luxury brand consultant who doesn’t mince his words.

While French, Italian – and to a lesser extent – British brands have been using their sales in Shanghai, Beijing and increasingly Hainan to bankroll what has been an otherwise very difficult year at home, American brands have been mostly left out in the cold by China’s shoppers.

According to Parklu – a Shanghai-based KOL (key opinion leader) management and analytics firm – Prada , Chanel, Dior, Valentino and Burberry were the five most-watched collections in China during the recent fashion month. Notably, not one American brand hit the top 20.

Is this because of US President Donald Trump’s antagonism towards China, or simply because US brands aren’t innovating as quickly and as creatively as those across the Atlantic?

European luxury fashion houses like Balenciaga are doing well in China, unlike many US brands. PHOTO: Reuters

Gu Xiaofeng, a fashion marketing director who lives between California and Shanghai, thinks it is largely the latter.

“I don’t think American brands are losing popularity in China because of the political situation,” he says. “Chinese consumers are smart enough to distinguish between Trump and American society. American brands have also been quick to distance themselves from politics. The recent WeChat ban almost made them look like victims and generated sympathy among Chinese consumers.”

While toxic China-US relations have caused some problems for US retailers, their biggest challenge in China now lies in value positioning.

“European brands enjoy the advantage of their historic heritage , and being perceived as iconic,” says Gu. “And many of them are also doing a great job of being adventurous and innovative. By comparison, American brands are playing it safe, and as a result risk being perceived as boring. The Chinese market changes so rapidly and you have to take risks to succeed: if brands only stay in their comfort zone, they will struggle to stay relevant.”

Equally, the pain of the pandemic is not being spread evenly across the fashion industry. At times like these, brands selling ultra-cheap clothes often do well, as do designer labels that sell a much needed bit of glamour and escapism – it is mid-range and premium retailers that really suffer.

European brands tend to sell themselves on a platform of aspiration, and cultivate the idea that they represent the ultimate in luxury.

This makes them far better at peddling status and prestige than most American retailers, many of which were founded in the 20th century to cater to the domestic market and built on the idea of producing well-made clothes for the successful suburban elite. But not for brand-obsessed Chinese teenagers.

PHOTO: Customers queue to enter a Gucci duty-free store in Sanya, Hainan province. European brands have been using their sales in China to bankroll what has been a difficult year. PHOTO: Reuters

“In China, what’s perceived as valuable are items that’ll give the buyer more prestige or clout,” explains Wendy Choi, the chief operating officer of Hong Kong-based retail firm Chain of Demand, “things that will make you look richer and make you seem cooler. But with US brands, they market items that look ‘ordinary’ but at a high price, so it’s neither cheap nor does it have much perceived value.”

Gu agrees. “American brands sort of created the concept of affordable luxury, but in a time when many middle class consumers are constrained by the economic downturn they are more likely to go with affordable rather than luxury,” he says – or buy a one-off design from a European luxury brand that they can treasure for decades.

Prada was one of the five most-watched collections in China during the recent fashion month. PHOTO: Reuters

For years, many American brands relied on advertising campaigns produced in New York and Los Angeles, and on their Hollywood brand ambassadors, to maintain cachet in China, but as Chinese consumers become more sophisticated, these tactics no longer work as well.

“If you think about it, these mass American brands are losing their appeal in North America – long-tail direct-to-consumer retailers (those which sell low volumes of hard-to-find items) are becoming much more popular over there. Chinese consumers are sophisticated: if these brands are losing popularity in the West, they will lose popularity in China too,” says Choi. “West is best” marketing tactics are long past their sell-by date, Choi adds.

So what can American brands do to win back customers in the hugely lucrative China market? One easy option is to promote themselves harder on Chinese social media.

One glance at Chinese social media platforms Weibo, WeChat and Little Red Book shows that European luxury conglomerates have put a lot more time, energy and money into cracking China’s complicated online world than their American counterparts.

European brands like Gucci tend to sell themselves on a platform of aspiration, and cultivate the idea that they represent the ultimate in luxury. PHOTO: Reuters

“American brands need to be on mobile platforms using KOLs, taking part in [shopping festival] 11/11 and all the other shopping holidays, and familiarising themselves with local habits, like the fact the Chinese skipped the computer era and went straight to mobile,” says Choi. “American brands who don’t have a local team in China really need to catch up.

“As an example, Amazon just started testing live-streaming this month, whereas this is such a common practice in China already.”

Giorgio Armani is a brand that enjoys the advantage of heritage, making it popular with Chinese buyers. PHOTO: Reuters

When it comes to marketing, the best chance that US brands have of cracking China all over again is harnessing some of the fashion trends that have been born in America.

They will never be able to rival France or Italy for luxury fashion that makes you dream – or Britain for classic tailoring and young, ultra-creative brands.

But they do have New York culture, and many of this century’s major trends have been born on the streets of Manhattan.

“As streetwear fashion takes a central role in fashion , America being the birthplace of such culture has a unique appeal to the Chinese market,” says Gu. “American brands should step up and own this category – hip hop culture and pop music continue to gain in popularity among Chinese Gen Z consumers. Really, they have a lot going for them – they’re not using it to their advantage yet.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.