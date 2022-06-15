In a bowl of hot soup: Chinese university student goes viral after dumping scalding soup onto another student over seating dispute

A June 10 incident of campus violence has gone viral in China after a college student poured scalding hot soup on the head of another woman who tried to move her from the seat she had saved.

The victim, surnamed Wei, from Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in southern China, did not know the attacker, surnamed Zeng, before the conflict.

The canteen that evening was busy with students having dinner, and Wei arrived at the seat she had saved only to find Zeng in the chair eating.

When Wei tried to explain that she had saved the seat, Zeng stood up, dumped the soup on Wei's head and quickly walked away.

"Yesterday, I saw a girl pour a freshly cooked bowl of noodles onto another girl's head in the canteen. I did not know what happened, but I felt terrified," another student wrote on her social media platform.

The university issued a notice on Monday (June 13) and confirmed the incident.

"The college has decided to punish Zeng with demerits and urged Zeng to make a sincere apology to Wei, who was in good health [after the attack]."

The episode has gone viral on Chinese social media, and many users on Weibo were outraged and condemned Zeng's behaviour.

A screenshot of the moment when one student poured hot soup on the head of another.

PHOTO: Weibo

One commented: "How could Zeng be so angry? She was the one who stole the seat."

However, many users also questioned the penalty from the college.

"Only demerit points? Are you kidding? Zeng is a grown-up and she should bear legal responsibility," said one user.

Another said: "What does it mean that Wei is in 'good health'? The attack must have damaged Wei's mental health."

Another suggested: "Wei should call the police rather than seek help from the school."

In China, the Criminal Law regulates that any citizen over the age of 16 who intentionally injures another person could be sentenced to jail for a maximum of three years. If the attack caused serious injury, the sentence could be extended to 10 years.

A Civil Code enacted last year also allows victims to sue perpetrators for causing damage to "physical and mental health"

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.