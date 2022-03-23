Boy in China becomes bone marrow donor for mum after giving 30 vials of blood in test

A video of a 10-year-old Chinese boy having 30 vials of blood drawn to check his suitability to give his mother a life-saving bone marrow transplant has gone viral on Douyin.

Cao Song, 33, the boy's father, told the South China Morning Post that his son, Cao Xuanyi, travelled more than 400km with his grandfather to Suzhou for a medical check-up on March 7 after his initial blood sample was found to match his mother's.

In the video, which has attracted more than 237,000 likes online, the boy's eyes are steady and firm as a medical professional draws blood from his arm.

"He used to be particularly scared of pain, but this time, knowing it was to save his mother, he didn't say a word," the father said.

A transplant is the mother's best hope, say doctors.

PHOTO: Cao Song

The Caos are from Anhui province in eastern China. Xuanyi and his three-year-old brother lived happily with their father and mother, with the family making a living running a small clothes shop until disaster struck.

Cao Meixia, 33, the boys' mother, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in July 2020 after a blood test following a small injury to her leg.

The couple then decided to close their business, leave the boys in the care of their grandmother, and seek further treatment at a hospital in Suzhou.

Internet users have praised the boy's bravery.

PHOTO: Cao Song

They rented an apartment near the hospital not realising it would be their home for the next three years as they battled the disease.

"We've only gone home to see the children six or seven times in almost three years," Cao, the father, said.

Cao was relieved to find that his wife's condition had stabilised after five rounds of chemotherapy, only to learn her condition had relapsed at a medical examination in December last year.

The only alternative now is a bone marrow transplant, and the safest option is to find a successful match from within the family.

After his wife's brother's bone marrow type proved to be a mismatch, Cao proposed to the doctor to examine his older son Xuanyi's bone marrow after learning that many previous similar surgeries had been successful.

"If there was another option, I would not ask my child to do this," Cao said. "It's heartbreaking for me because my child is so young and skinny, even though the doctor assured me that it wouldn't impact his health."

Xuanyi and his brother.

PHOTO: Cao Song

Fortunately Xuanyi is a match and he is now at home, waiting to be called to Suzhou for surgery any day now. In the meantime, he is staying as healthy as possible ahead of the surgery.

"Because my mother gave birth to me, I owe it to her," Xuanyi said. "I want my mum to accompany me home so that I can be happy every day."

Cao Meixia has completed her ninth round of chemotherapy, and the transplant surgery is yet to be scheduled in eight to nine days once her doctor has completed reviewing the treatment's effectiveness.

Many people were moved by the family's story.

"Mum gave you a life, and you gave a life back to her," one person commented on Douyin.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.