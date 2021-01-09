Bride in China demands divorce over husband's gift of a too-small bra

A newlywed woman in China has walked out on her husband and demanded a divorce – all because of a row over lingerie.

The furious bride pulled the pin on their wedding celebration at the eleventh hour and declared she was filing for divorce after being insulted by her husband’s wedding gift of a bra … that was two sizes too small.

The couple had already been legally married but were planning a belated wedding celebration with family and friends.

The marriage meltdown came after the groom, identified by his surname, Yang, presented his wife with a traditional wedding gift of an outfit and lingerie on the eve of the celebratory party in Guizhou province, southwest China.

However, the bride, identified by her surname, Luo, told online news portal The Paper that her husband’s gift was a sign of disrespect because he knew her size and had bought the offending item regardless. It made her feel that he did not care about her at all, she said.

“I called him that night and said the bra was too small, and he said, ‘Do you not want to marry? If so, give my money back’,” Luo said.

Details of the family saga were made public last week when the wedding party host detailed how the gift had outraged the bride and her family in a video on social media. The video has since gone viral, mostly with comments of support for the bride.

Luo’s family wholeheartedly supported their daughter, refusing to attend the celebration the following day, according to the host.

Instead, the party went ahead but only for the groom’s family and friends, and minus the bride.

Yang told The Paper the bride’s family was to blame as they had given his family the wrong bra size.

“My parents had asked for the bride’s size, but they only gave us a response at midnight that the lingerie was too small. It was already late and we had nowhere to buy new lingerie,” he said.

While the offensive lingerie may now be the centrepiece of divorce litigation, Luo revealed that there were other issues at play, with both families having clashed over a number of issues since wedding discussions began.

Yang – who said he had known Luo for more than three years – said he wanted to solve the issues but could not reach an agreement with Luo’s family after negotiations.

Previously, Yang had given Luo a wedding gift of 88,000 yuan (S$18,012) and had covered the cost of the wedding celebrations, including the venue, drinks and cigarettes.

On the day of the celebration, Luo discovered everybody was discussing the upset. As reported in The Paper , she felt hurt by her husband’s comments that she was “not sensible” and that he was making it all about the bra.

Internet users overwhelmingly supported Luo, saying she should find someone who better appreciates her.

“The man can’t stop talking about the gift money, that makes the other side uncomfortable,” one Weibo user wrote.

“She only exploded over the small lingerie , but their conflicts have been accumulating over a long time. It’s her decision to divorce and I respect that,” another said.

Luo told media outlet Red Star News that she had given the gift money back to Yang and decided to apply for a divorce.

“I’m happy with the way things worked out,” she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.