Bridge tower as tall as 110-storey skyscraper to open in China

The Pingtang Grand Bridge in Guizhou province will open to traffic on Wednesday.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Yang Jun
Li Lei
China Daily/Asia News Network

A super-tall bridge inaugurated in Southwest China's Guizhou province on Monday will connect the province's industrialised north and mountainous, less developed south and halve travel time between the impoverished counties of Pingtang and Luodian.

The 2,135-metre-long Pingtang Grand Bridge, supported by three towers and numerous cables, will be fully open to the public on Jan 1, the provincial transport authorities said.

It will allow drivers to travel between the two counties in about an hour via a newly completed highway with a speed limit of 80 kilometres an hour.

Construction of the cable-stayed bridge started in April 2016 and the provincial government said it cost 1.5 billion yuan (S$290 million) to build.

Its tallest tower is 332 metres tall, equivalent to a 110-storey skyscraper, and is the world's tallest reinforced concrete bridge tower, while the deck of the bridge is about 190 metres above the ground, authorities said.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, provincial transport official Long Pingjiang said that with the completion of the bridge, Guizhou's highway network has reached a length of 7,000 km.

Figures provided by the provincial government show it had 6,453 km of highway last year, the seventh-longest nationwide.

Guizhou, once one of China's most isolated regions, has been charging ahead with infrastructure development in recent decades.

Provincial government figures show that by August, Guizhou was home to 47 of the world's highest 100 bridges, earning it the title of "global centre of bridges".

The bridges soaring over the mountains and hills that account for more than 90 per cent of Guizhou's landscape have been boosting tourism and investment in the province and turning it into a gateway in southwestern China, said Sun Zhigang, the province's Party secretary.

He said the improvements had led to surges in flows of people, goods and information.

More about
china Infrastructure Tourism

TRENDING

Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF&#039;s list of medical providers, says CEO
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
New Year&#039;s Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties
New Year's Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
4 ways to spend New Year&#039;s Eve in Singapore on a budget
4 ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore on a budget
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats

SERVICES