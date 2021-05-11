Bungling Hong Kong robber arrested after trying to use water pistol in attempted $34m hold-up

Two bungling Hong Kong robbers tried to use a water pistol to threaten staff at a finance company into giving them HK$200 million (S$34.166 million) on Monday.

Police arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man at the Sheung Shui branch of moneylending firm Promise, and were hunting for his accomplice, who officers said was in his 30s.

A police source said the attempted robbery at the San Fung Avenue business took place shortly before midday when the two men entered the store, and “one of them drew out a water gun and demanded HK$200 million from the employees of the company”.

Staff members could tell the weapon was a toy, the source said, because it was a transparent blue and made of plastic. The two men reportedly fled the shop after having a brief conversation.

Officers were alerted when staff pressed a panic button to activate the alarm, and before they arrived, the 27-year-old returned to the scene.

“This time, he was holding a pen in his hand,” the source said. “He jumped over the counter and threatened a female employee with the pen, ordering her to call police.”

Officers from the emergency unit arrested the suspect in the shop, and also seized the toy gun.

A police spokesman said no property was stolen and no one was hurt. The source said while the suspect had no history of mental illness, he might be sent to hospital for a psychological evaluation.

In 2020, police handled 264 reports of robbery across the city, up 25.7 per cent from 210 the year before.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.