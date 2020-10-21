Bystanders come to aid of Hong Kong robbery victim, subduing suspect accused of snatching $678k

A handful of bystanders helped a finance company staff member subdue a robber and recover a rucksack containing US$500,000 (about S$678,400) after a brief chase down a busy street in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Two bundles of banknotes fell from the rucksack during the scuffle between the suspect and the pedestrians on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei at around 2.30pm, but the 35-year-old man was eventually overpowered and held for police. Three others involved in the incident fled the scene empty-handed.

As of Tuesday evening, police were still on the hunt for the trio.

The bungled hold-up took place as a male employee of a finance company and his girlfriend were on the way to the man’s office after collecting US$500,000 from a client.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was carrying the rucksack containing the money at the time.

The pair were confronted as they were waiting for a lift in the lobby of Kelly Commercial Centre on Nathan Road. The man’s company is on the eighth floor of the building.

A police source said one of four masked men snatched the rucksack from the woman, while the other three threatened her boyfriend with a hammer and stopped him from helping her. Police said the four robbers then fled with the rucksack and the two victims gave chase.

After running for less than 100 metres, the source said, the male victim managed to stop the robber carrying the rucksack before he could jump into a waiting getaway car, and the two men began scuffling in front of a busy restaurant.

“Four to five men immediately jumped out from the queue and helped subdue the suspect,” the source said.

Two of the suspects, both Chinese men, fled in a waiting gold-coloured Toyota van, while the last one, a non-Chinese man, escaped on foot. The subdued suspect was pinned down until officers arrived and arrested him.

Police said the rucksack was recovered outside the restaurant and none of the money was stolen.

The incident was the second robbery in the area in three weeks. On Sept 29, four black-clad men wearing surgical masks snatched a rucksack containing HK$5 million in cash during an attack on two men at the junction of Nathan and Waterloo roads – about 300 metres away from the site of Tuesday’s robbery.

According to official statistics, there were 214 reports of robbery in the first eight months of this year, up 193 per cent from the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.