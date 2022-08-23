Can Hong Kong regain its aviation crown with Singapore's Changi expansion?

Analysts are optimistic about Hong Kong’s ability to regain its role as a major aviation hub once coronavirus restrictions are lifted despite Singapore’s Changi Airport forging ahead with a planned expansion, underlining its commitment to capitalise on its leading status in Asia.

Experts pointed to the city’s own airport expansion project, which is scheduled for completion in 2024, while work on Changi’s Terminal 5, which will involve new features for handling future pandemics, will not be finished until the mid-2030s.

Singapore ’s Ministry of Transport on Sunday released details about the new design for the terminal, saying it would be able to operate as smaller sub-terminals with space which could be converted for Covid-19 testing or separating high-risk passengers.

Law Cheung Kwok, a senior advisor at Chinese University’s Aviation Policy and Research Centre, said Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo could be used for quarantine purposes again during a future pandemic, without the need for “additional facilities” at the nearby airport.

But he said the sooner the government lifted travel restrictions the better, as it would take time for Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways to expand its fleet, add more flights and recruit additional pilots.

“It is not an overnight operation. It would require the airlines, even foreign airlines coming back to Hong Kong to have a certain time for preparations before expanding their flights and schedule arrangements,” Law said.

Last month, Changi Airport said it would reopen two terminals which were closed during the pandemic as travel had bounced back sooner than expected and Singapore had taken the lead amid the revival.

The airport handled 3.3 million passengers in July, representing 56 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, whereas Hong Kong’s 401,000 passengers accounted for only 6 per cent of pre-Covid figures.

Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau have stuck to a “dynamic-zero” Covid-19 policy that requires travellers to take coronavirus tests and undergo quarantine in hotels.

Hong Kong International Airport’s third runway opened in July, as part of a HK$141.5 billion (S$25 billion) expansion to add 650 hectares (1,606 acres) which began in 2016.

With the third one open, the Airport Authority closed one of two existing runways for an upgrade alongside other plans, such as a Terminal 2 expansion, with all the works expected to be completed in 2024, bringing capacity up to around 120 million passengers per year.

Meanwhile, Changi’s Terminal 5 is expected to serve an additional 50 million passengers a year, which would take it up to a similar number of passengers to Hong Kong when it is operational in the mid-2030s.

Independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie said Hong Kong’s proximity to mainland China, as well as it being closer to North America was its main strength, while Singapore was typically stronger serving Australia, India and Southeast Asia.

A handout photo. A Cathay Pacific plane departs Hong Kong International Airport.

Photo: Yik Yeung Man

Aviation analytics firm Cirium’s schedule data showed that the number of flights in Singapore was down by 46 per cent in August compared with the same month in 2019, while the figure for Hong Kong had declined by 91 per cent for the same period.

Herman Tse, senior aviation analyst at Ascend by Cirium, said that while Changi had taken over “temporarily” with its faster flight recovery, he expected Hong Kong to regain its position when its network fully recovered.

“With the strong connection with the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong International Airport will be in a stronger position than ever and remain as an aviation hub in the region,” Tse said.

Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation advisory firm Endau Analytics, said it was clear Hong Kong’s airport had been hurt by the effects of the government’s Covid-19 policies, but the city’s “singular advantage” of being part of China and next to the mainland’s market meant it would not have a shortage of traffic in the next 20 years.

“Singapore is taking a gamble that the future of aviation will grow significantly beyond 10 years, such that Changi needs a new terminal to cater for up to 50 million passengers, 20 years or more down the road,” Yusof said.

Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, which is part of a French banking group, said she believed it would be difficult for Hong Kong to catch up with Singapore, as it had taken too long for the city to open up.

“Singapore might still be the hub for a number of Southeast Asian countries, but Hong Kong cannot do the same with China as the number of international airports in China has ballooned so there is less need for transit and, if at all, internal transit will be easier,” she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.