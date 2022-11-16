Carcinogens found in over half of fish oil supplements tested: Hong Kong watchdog

Hong Kong's consumer watchdog has found contaminants in more than 20 fish oil supplements, with cancer-causing substances detected in over half of the tested samples.

Revealing its findings on Tuesday, the Consumer Council also said the percentage of fatty acids that could increase "bad cholesterol" in the blood varied considerably across the 25 samples it had tested from major brands.

"Some samples had higher contents of bad fatty acids and contaminants that exceeded the limit, not only going against the consumer's wish for better health, but also increasing the health risks of long-term consumption," said Nora Tam Fung-yee, chairwoman of the council's research and testing committee.

Fish oil products generally claim to have high concentrations of omega-3 fatty acids, such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

The watchdog said it had detected glycidol, a carcinogen, in 14 of the samples. Up to 24 were found with the contaminant 3-MCPD, out of which three had levels that surpassed the 2,500mcg/kg limit set by the European Union (EU).

According to the European Food Safety Authority, the substance is considered safe for most people, but excessive consumption on a daily basis could lead to adverse effects on kidneys and male fertility in the long-run.

The city's watchdog said Adrien Gagnon's Omega 3 Highly Concentrated Fish Oil had the highest level of 3-MCPD with 15,000mcg/kg, followed by GNC's Live Well Fish Body Oil with 6,800mcg/kg and Miracle Life's Supreme Fish, which contained 2,800mcg/kg.

Glycidol exceeding the EU's limit of 1,000mcg/kg for fish oil was also detected in the Miracle Life product, as well as antioxidant butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) at an amount that went beyond the limit under Hong Kong regulations.

The watchdog said it had sent its findings to the Centre for Food Safety for follow-up action.

The distributor of GNC, a health and nutrition company, said its fish oil supplements were safe to consume and that it would submit information to the council that supported its health claims. Adrien Gagnon also said it would provide the watchdog with details backing its products.

Lakon International Limited, Miracle Life's distributor, said its products were manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified factory in Australia.

The council also found Benzopyrene, a carcinogen, in Nutronic Pregnancy Omega 3, a product for pregnant women, at an amount that was five times higher than the EU limit for the substance. The sample also contained 54mcg/kg of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) at a level that exceeded the EU's limit of 10mcg/kg.

Tam said the Centre for Food Safety had ordered the manufacturer to stop selling the product.

"It's worrying if pregnant women consume fish oil supplements with poisonous carcinogens," she said. "The foetus could be affected through the mother's blood to the placenta. No one wants babies exposed to these substances."

A spokesman for Nutronic said it had sent the tested product, as well as its similar goods, to an independent laboratory for further testing.

All but two samples tested by the council were softgel capsules, which ranged in price from HK$0.24 (S$0.04) to HK$9.5 per capsule.

The watchdog also found that the percentage of saturated fatty acids and trans fatty acids, which could raise bad cholesterol in the body, varied considerably in the samples, with the former ranging from 1.7 per cent to 35.4 per cent.

"As many consumers purchase fish oil supplements hoping to take in healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids such as DHA and EPA, it would be unsatisfactory if the product had a high percentage of trans fatty acids and saturated fatty acids," it said.

The council urged manufacturers to improve quality and label their products accurately to safeguard consumers' health.

Tam also reminded consumers that omega-3 fatty acids could be absorbed through a regular diet by eating seafood.

"Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in a lot of foods, particularly fish. So you have to think twice about whether you really need to take these supplements," Tam said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.