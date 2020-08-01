Carrie Lam insists she will remain in office to tackle challenges in Hong Kong

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says there a lot of challenges to be faced.
PHOTO: South China Moring Post
Tony Cheung
Natalie Wong
Gary Cheung
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong's embattled leader has insisted that she will stay in office to help tackle public health and economic challenges, when asked if she was concerned that Beijing might replace her after changing its top representative in the city.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also believed that she could work well with Luo Huining, who took over from Wang Zhimin as director of the central government's liaison office in the city on Saturday in the first major leadership change since anti-government protests broke out in June, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Luo's appointment was announced by Xinhua news agency, which did not give a reason for the change, but a source familiar with the operation of the liaison office previously said Wang's departure was a gesture towards holding him accountable for the pro-establishment camp's defeat in November's district council elections. The bloc lost heavily, winning just 60 out of 452 seats across the city.

Luo Hui Ning, the newly appointed Director of the Liaison's Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Before the weekly meeting of the Executive Council, the chief executive's top advisory body, on Tuesday, Lam was asked if she was worried that the central government would also seek to replace her or her top officials.

The chief executive did not give a direct answer, but emphasised that her cabinet had been committed in past months to helping Hong Kong overcome difficulties.

"We are also facing a lot of challenges. Apart from ending violence and restoring social order, we have to handle the economic recession this year, which seems to be more serious [than last year]. In addition, I am facing this public health risk today," she warned, referring to a mystery outbreak of pneumonia in central China for which Hong Kong has stepped up checks.

"So with challenges in areas such as the economy, health and politics, we need the team of accountable officials, including myself, to be dedicated to our positions."

Hong Kong officially slipped into a recession in the third quarter last year.

On Luo's appointment, she said: "We have expected to meet later this week. I will meet him and I am sure we can work together in strict accordance with the implementation of 'one country, two systems' and the Basic Law to ensure the continued stability of Hong Kong, especially after the seven months of social unrest that has caused society very major concern."

Under Beijing's "one country, two systems" principle and the city's mini-constitution, Hong Kong was guaranteed a high degree of autonomy after it was returned from British rule in 1997.

Asked to comment on Beijing's decision to bring a political veteran with no relevant experience out of semi-retirement and make him the top envoy to Hong Kong, Lam said she could offer no particular comment on the personnel changes in the central government's agency in the city.

A Hong Kong government source said Lam was expected to meet Luo at Government House, the chief executive's official residence, on Thursday or Friday.

"There won't be any press arrangements for the meeting. The government will issue a press release afterwards," the source said.

Lam met Wang at Government House on September 28, 2017, six days after he took up the post of liaison office director.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

