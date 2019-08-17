Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns in midst of Hong Kong protest controversy

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigned on Friday, ending a stormy week for the Hong Kong flag carrier after it was rebuked by Beijing over the participation of some of its employees in the city's festering anti-government protests.

Paul Loo, the chief customer and commercial officer of Cathay, who was one of 57-year-old Hogg's deputies, also stepped down.

"These have been challenging weeks for the airline and it is right that Paul and I take responsibility as leaders of the company," Hogg said in a company statement.

The airline was targeted by Beijing for what was seen as its failure to rein in staff taking part in protests gripping the city over the past 10 weeks.

Rupert Hogg, second from left, and Paul Loo, second from right, pictured in May, have both quit Cathay's board amid a protest-related furore.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Its share price hit a 10-year low this week as China's civil aviation regulator issued a major safety risk warning to Cathay and set out a list of demands, including giving full information on crew flying into its airspace.

In the company statement, chairman John Slosar said "recent events" had called into question Cathay's commitment to flight safety and security and put the carrier's reputation and brand under pressure. It was time to "reset confidence" with new management, he said.

Augustus Tang Kin-wing, 60, CEO of maintenance and engineering company Haeco, was appointed the airline's new leader. Haeco is wholly owned by Cathay Pacific's parent company Swire Pacific.

Newly appointed HK Express CEO Ronald Lam Siu-por was made the new chief customer and commercial officer. Cathay Pacific said it would find a new boss for its recently bought budget carrier.

Hogg said it was an "honour" to have led the airline group, which he did for just over two years.

"However, these have been challenging weeks for the airline and it is right that Paul and I take responsibility as leaders of the company," he said in a statement released by his former company.

In a note to employees, Hogg said the protests and the subsequent attention on the airline had put great stress on the company and staff.

"This is a grave and critical time for our airlines," Hogg said, acknowledging the crisis that had engulfed the company as it battled not to lose the "all-important" mainland China market.

He admitted failures, referring to Loo and himself as the most senior leaders tackling the crisis, and said they "must take responsibility for the way it has been managed".

"Could we have managed things differently? In hindsight, 'Yes'," Hogg said.

He added: "We have been through many crises before and we have not only survived but thrived."

Both men would step down from their current positions effective from midnight on Monday.

On the reputational hit the airline had taken from the events of the past weeks, Slosar said: "This is regrettable as we have always made safety and security our highest priority … We therefore think it is time to put a new management team in place who can reset confidence and lead the airline to new heights."

In the statement, the airline said Tang and Lam were "highly experienced executives with long careers at Cathay Pacific" and were "ideally suited to lead the company".

Referring to the city's governance model, the company added: "Cathay Pacific is fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of 'one country, two systems' as enshrined in the Basic Law [Hong Kong's mini-constitution]."

The shock resignations were confirmed in a company filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday afternoon but the move was first reported by Chinese state media CCTV.