Cathay Pacific gives staff, contractors Covid-19 vaccine ultimatum

Regular Covid-19 testing will no longer be an option for Cathay Pacific staff who have not been vaccinated, the airline announced on Friday (Aug 20), adding all third party contractors would also need to be inoculated.

In a crackdown on its unvaccinated employees and contractors, Covid-19 tests for staff working in its premises will not be permitted from Dec 1, while staff working airside at Hong Kong International Airport must be vaccinated by Oct 1, the company said in a memo.

However, it did not say whether anyone refusing to be vaccinated would be fired.

The move comes after a third-party employee working in the airline’s VIP lounge at the airport was infected with Covid-19 last week. As they were not a full-time member of staff, they had not been covered by the carrier’s vaccine drive.

In addition, from December 1, vaccination will be a requirement for entry into the airline’s offices and buildings for all employees and contractors.

Patricia Hwang, the airline’s people director, outlined the new approach in a memo to staff.

“It will be a requirement that in order to enter Cathay premises, you will need to be vaccinated,” she wrote. “Being tested regularly for Covid-19 from these dates will no longer be an option.”

The airline’s Hong Kong-based employees are mostly vaccinated, including 99 per cent of pilots and 92 per cent of flight attendants ahead of an August 31 deadline, when those who are not face having their employment reviewed.

In the memo, Hwang referenced the airline’s “collective responsibility” to do all it could to fight the pandemic.

“Therefore, we believe that we must now require all of our employees in Hong Kong to be vaccinated,” she said. “We require this of our pilots and cabin crew, and this decision will bring all of our Hong Kong-based employees in line with one another.”

The airline said it would give consideration to those unable to be jabbed for valid medical reasons, and the airline would extend its vaccine leave eligibility and offer health consultations to ease concerns.

As of Friday, the airline said it would only operate flights to places considered by Hong Kong as “high risk” and “medium risk” with fully vaccinated aircrew.

More airlines in recent weeks and months have ordered aircrew to be vaccinated, while Singapore Air and Malaysia Airlines both secured vaccination rates for active staff of more than 90 per cent.

Separately, Hong Kong recorded two confirmed imported cases on Friday, bringing the total infection count to 12,049, with 212 related deaths. They involved a 53-year-old man from Germany and a 30-year old woman from Russia. Both were fully vaccinated.

The latest investigation of an unvaccinated 47-year-old employee of Sodexo, the French hospitality firm that runs Cathay’s airport lounges, found her Delta virus sample did not match with the case of the transit passenger suspected of infecting her.

“We should be able, at this stage, to rule out the possibility the worker had been infected by other imported cases in Hong Kong,” said Dr Albert Au Ka-wing, principal medical and health officer at the Centre for Health Protection, on Thursday.

However, 2,000 transit passengers recently visited the Cathay Pacific lounge where the woman worked, with six flying in from Britain. Three of those had since left for Shanghai, while the other three went to Australia, and officials will contact their counterparts Down Under see if their virus samples are a match.

