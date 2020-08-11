Cats to comfort lonely readers in Tianjin library

Seven cats began their duties as "intern curators" at a library in Tianjin Tower this week. They'll provide comfort to patrons who have been closed in at home because of the coronavirus.

"On Aug 24, the cats will officially assume their duties at the Western Shore Book House, a library with thousands of books," said Wang Yan, vice-general manager, Tianjin Tower.

A handout photo. Two of the seven cats that will prowl around Tianjin Tower as "intern curators" at Western Shore Book House, a library 257 metres above the ground. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The cats represent a variety of breeds — Ragdoll, Exotic Short-Hair and Chinchilla, to name a few. Their average age is one year.

The library has drawn attention as the highest library in Tianjin — 257 metres above the ground. It opened on Jan 18 but was quickly closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now it's opening again as a key part of Tianjin's "Fragrance of Books" project, which was launched by the city's publicity department to encourage people to read more.

The project is popular with residents, offering books to borrow for free.

The library — augmented by the slinky felines —is envisioned as a place where lonely people can find solace during the pandemic.

A handout photo. Tianjin Tower, a Tianjin landmark, is 451 metres tall. It offers panoramic views from its top. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The tower, which rises 415.2 metres, is a landmark in Tianjin that provides panoramic views from its top.

It was completed in 1991 and was thought to be the highest building in Asia in the early 1990s. It remains one of the world's few towers built over a lake.