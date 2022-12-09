Cheers, fears and tributes to Wuhan hero Li Wenliang as China marks Covid-19 shift

As most of China cheered the sweeping relaxation of stringent Covid-19 controls that had hobbled lives and livelihoods, social media users paid tribute to the late doctor in Wuhan who had first raised the alarm about a mystery disease in the city three years ago.

For some, however, the easing of zero-Covid signalled being exposed to the full impact of a pandemic they had thus far been largely shielded from.

Tributes to Dr Li Wenliang of Wuhan poured in below his old posts on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, as users left messages of remembrance on what has been dubbed “China’s wailing wall”.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist had warned friends about the emergence of a new “Sars-like” virus in Wuhan in December 2019 – days before authorities confirmed an outbreak – but was called in by city police and reprimanded for “spreading rumours”.

Li died in February 2020 after contracting Covid-19 at the hospital where he worked, triggering an outpouring of public grief and anger online.

He was later exonerated following a high-level investigation by the central government and declared a “martyr” that April.

“It’s finally over after all the suffering in the past three years,” one Weibo user wrote on Thursday. “We’ll pick up the pieces and learn to live with the virus. May you rest in peace, Doctor Li!”

Another post read: “The lockdowns were lifted because of people’s outcries. Have you seen us fight? You’ll always be our hero.”

The central government on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point plan heralding a major move away from zero-Covid, after a 20-point guideline aimed at making the strict policy less disruptive for the public and the economy failed to be consistently implemented.

Amid growing discontent over the strict controls, protests flared in major cities and universities at the end of last month.

A migrant worker surnamed Li in southern Guangzhou was among those protesting a lockdown last month. “I’m so thrilled [now] to see all the roadblocks removed. I’ll not worry about being locked up. I’ll be able to get out to work and raise my children. Freedom has been hard-earned,” he said.

Announcing the changes on Wednesday, National Health Commission (NHC) deputy director Wang Hesheng asserted that China’s Covid response in the past three years had “ensured public safety”, “shown the superiority of China’s socialist system” and laid the foundation for the current relaxation of controls.

But the U-turn in policy – albeit without the explicit abandoning of zero-Covid – also hammered home the recent public message of “individuals must take the ultimate responsibility of their health”, leaving some people anxious about the road ahead.

Zhao Zhihong, 32, a software engineer in Beijing, is worried about hospitals’ capacity to cope. “[I] thank the government for the protection it provided in the past three years, though it seems it was forced to make a U-turn,” he said.

“[But] what if hospitals are overwhelmed with surging infections? It would have dire consequences.”

Zhou Jianqing, 72, also had mixed feelings. “We can’t be locked up. Freedom is good, but I don’t like an abrupt exit from the Covid controls,” said the resident of manufacturing hub Wuxi, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, which was hit by a major outbreak in July.

“Many elderly people with underlying diseases like me now are afraid to go outside, because the virus is most deadly to us,” said Zhou, who has hypertension and diabetes and has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I hope mandatory PCR tests could be retained at a frequency of once a week, so that positive cases are screened out early,” he said.

Under the new plan, PCR tests are only required for people living and working in high-risk areas. Everyone else is encouraged to take RATs, or rapid antigen tests, instead of having to regularly line up at nucleic acid testing sites.

Negative PCR test results and health codes are no longer required for most public venues or on public transport, though these would still need to be shown to enter hospitals, schools and aged care homes.

In Beijing, a negative PCR test result is still required to eat at restaurants or visit gyms, karaoke bars and other indoor entertainment venues.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.