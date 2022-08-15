'Childlike heart': Man in China goes viral for driving pink toy car on busy road

While technically a vehicle, a man’s decision to outfit a go-kart as a pink plastic car and take it on the road amused people in China who smiled at his childlike whimsy.

In the video, the middle-aged man is focused on driving but is also clearly pushing the limits of road safety and appears particularly vulnerable driving next to full-sized sedans.

According to the Aug 5 video posted on Douyin, China’s TikTok, the man from Tianjin, a coastal municipality in northern China, drove the pink toy car slowly on the road, causing drivers to take a detour or pull over and pedestrians to stop to let him pass.

According to a witness, surnamed Xu, the man drove for at least one kilometre without wearing a helmet.

“It was fortunate for him that there were no traffic police nearby; otherwise, his car would have been impounded,” Xu said.

The car appears to be a go-kart that had been outfitted with a pink plastic bodyshell. The “car” was bright pink and had what looked like blue handles coming out of the back that were meant for little kids to push around.

The ridiculous design of the vehicle added some humour to the whole comical episode.

People online were amused by the man’s childlike heart, with many joking that they would like to own a car like his.

One person speculated that “The grandfather must have been sneaking out to take it for a drive and have some fun while his grandson was sleeping.”

Another asked: “Seriously, can I drive this car on the road if I have a driving licence?”

However, some people worried about the danger this man put himself in.

“He could easily have been involved in a crash if there was a careless driver,” someone said.

Somewhat surprisingly, this was not the first time a person driving a toy car down a road had made waves in China.

In February this year, in central China’s Hubei province, a grandmother wearing a red hat drove a toy tank with flashing lights on its sprockets .

In 2020, a grandfather in his 70s from Chongqing in southwestern China rode a mini motorcycle intended as a toy for children in the middle of heavy traffic. He was stopped by traffic officers, who informed him that driving such a vehicle on the road was illegal, and they impounded the toy motorcycle.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.