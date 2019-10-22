China accuses West of double standard over Hong Kong protests

China has accused Western politicians and media of applying a double standard in their actions and attitudes towards recent protests in Hong Kong and European cities, warning that any countries that condone violence will eventually see it backfire.

Citing recent protests in London and Barcelona, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the "different treatment" those events received compared with the Hong Kong demonstrations underscored how the West uses "democracy and human rights as excuses to interfere in Hong Kong".

Beijing would not interfere in other countries' internal affairs as some of China's critics have tried to do, she said.

"We have noticed the affairs taking place in Catalonia and London. These are the internal issues of related countries. We hope the issues will be properly handled under their laws and systems," Hua said.

"There is only one standard and one attitude to treat violence and illegal activities. Double standards and indulgence will only, in the end, lead to self-harm," the spokeswoman said.