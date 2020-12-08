China and Nepal settle their differences over Mount Everest's exact height

China and Nepal have finally decided just how big Mount Everest is and will announce their findings on Tuesday (Dec 8).

The two sides have been comparing notes after conducting their own surveys several months ago in an attempt to lay to rest a long-running controversy over the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain, which straddles their border.

The agreement should end the long-running controversy over the precise dimensions of the mountain, known as Sagarmatha in Nepal and Qomolangma in Tibet. Previously they had been unable to agree whether the measurements should include its snowcap or be limited to the rock base.

“We [Nepal] and China will announce the height jointly on Tuesday,” Padma Aryal, Nepal’s minister for land reform and management, told The Kathmandu Post on Sunday (Dec 6).

The initiative was agreed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Nepal last year as an “eternal symbol of the friendship between Nepal and China”.

The previous estimates differed by a matter of metres. In 2005 a Chinese survey that measured its height from both the rock base and the top of the snowfall gave a figure of 8,844.43 metres (29,017.2ft), which it said was the most precise figure to date.

However, Nepal, which regards the mountain as a national symbol, insisted that the snow cap should be included – giving a figure of 8,848 metres (or 29,028 feet), in line with the findings of a 1954 Indian survey.

The dispute was rekindled in 2015 when geologists suggested the snowcap may have shrunk by a few centimetres after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit Nepal.

Last year, Nepal sent a team to the peak, the first time in the country’s history, to determine its exact height. In May China sent an eight-member survey team, to carry out its own survey. Since then, the two sides have been analysing their findings.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.