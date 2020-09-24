China announces new entry rules for foreigners

China will allow the entry of foreign nationals holding three categories of valid Chinese residence permits starting on Monday, according to an announcement jointly made by the Foreign Ministry and the National Immigration Administration.

The new rule, which takes effect at midnight on Sunday, allows foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion to enter China with no need to apply for new visas, said the announcement.

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted infections for 38 consecutive days as of Tuesday and the 10 new cases reported on Tuesday were all imported, said the National Health Commission.

Globally, over 31.1 million Covid-19 cases and more than 962,000 deaths have been reported to the World Health Organisation.

PHOTO: Unsplash

The organisation's weekly update from Sept 14 to 20 showed almost 2 million new cases and 36,764 deaths within the week.

The announcement on Wednesday noted that those affected by the latest entry adjustments must strictly abide by China's regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

It also said that if the three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after midnight on March 28, when China's temporary suspension of entry by foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits took effect, the holders may apply for relevant visas by presenting the expired residence permits and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holders' visit to China remains unchanged.

But other measures issued in March will continue to be implemented, according to the announcement, adding that the Chinese government will continue to resume people-to-people exchanges in a gradual and orderly manner while ensuring effective epidemic control measures.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.