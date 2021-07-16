China asks if adoptive parents should be punished after another high-profile kidnapping reunion

In a scene that could have a Hollywood script, a man in China who had spent 24 years searching for his kidnapped son was reunited on Tuesday in a setting witnessed by both of the families, the police and a CCTV live broadcast.

But as the national elation dissipated, people across the country began to ask an uncomfortable question: should the parents who "adopted" the stolen baby be punished?

The people who kidnap the kids usually connect with layers of middlemen, who search for families, often in the rural villages, in need of children, who then purchase the stolen child.

The question is how much culpability should land at the feet of the adoptive parents.

Guo Xinzhen, the young man who was kidnapped as a child and is now 26, likes his adoptive family. He said he wanted to continue living with them because they were good to him growing up. Plus, he has a job in the town where he grew up.

The Chinese internet thinks the parents should be punished.

“If it weren’t for the buyers, how could there be kidnappers? People who buy children do not think about how devastated the birth parents would be?” one comment said on Weibo.

Another person said they should not be called the “adoptive parents” but rather “human traffickers”.

But despite the public’s wishes, the reality is that people who buy kidnapped children in China are rarely punished.

In 2015, the Chinese government amended its laws to say that buyers can be sentenced to three years in prison. Ge Ang, a Shanghai-based lawyer from the Yingke Law Firm, said the sentencing is usually much lighter.

Even though thousands of abducted children have been located, according to Ge, only about 30 cases were prosecuted. Six of the defendants went to jail for about a year and the rest of the cases were dropped.

The statute of limitations does not apply in these cases, which means the prosecutor can trigger legal proceedings once the child is found, regardless of how many years have passed. Prosecution is still few and far between.

Like Guo’s adoptive parents, the buyers usually bought young boys because they failed to have sons and were unable to try again because of China’s previously restrictive family planning policies.

Guo’s adoptive parents, who live in a rural village in Linzhou, Henan province, had two daughters, but they always wanted a boy, Jimu News reported.

When they took Guo home, their two daughters were almost grown, and the family loved their only son “as their own”, villagers said.

“The whole village knew they got the kid from somewhere,” a neighbour said, but they never asked the family about it.

When Guo became an adult, his two elder sisters helped him buy a house and a car. Friends and neighbours said the family wanted to “live in peace and plan for the future”.

Other birth parents whose kids were kidnapped have expressed complicated feelings towards the adoptive parents.

Shen Junliang, who found his son Shen Cong after 15 years in 2020, told the media his son never cut off communication with the adoptive parents.

The older Shen first wanted to send the adoptive parents to prison, but after finding his son, he gave in, as his son did not want to sabotage his relationship with the adoptive family.

As for the man who half of his life looking for his son, Guo Gangtang said he and his wife would “treat the adoptive parents like relatives, with sincerity”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.