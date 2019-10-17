China bans exports of black clothing to Hong Kong amid protests; all mailings to city 'severely investigated', courier firm worker says

Hong Kong protesters in their “uniform” of black T-shirts. Chinese customs authorities have banned the shipping of black clothing to Hong Kong.
PHOTO: Reuters
Vincenzo La Torre
Elaine Yau
South China Morning Post

The Chinese government is cracking down on exports of black clothing to Hong Kong from mainland China.

The protesters who have taken to the streets of Hong Kong for the last four months, initially to oppose a now-withdrawn extradition bill, have adopted as their uniform black T-shirts, black jeans and black sneakers, often paired with a black face mask.

According to a notice issued by Guangdong courier company PHXBUY on July 11, mainland Chinese customs required courier companies to halt delivery of a list of products.

"They include yellow helmets, yellow umbrellas, flags, flagpoles, poster banners, gloves, masks, black T-shirts, metal rods, fluorescent tubes, bludgeon clubs. We cannot take delivery of the above products … Thank you for supporting us," the notice said.

A subsequent notice posted on September 26 by Guangdong-based EXPRESS contains an even longer list of banned items: foodstuffs, liquid, powder, gases, counterfeit brand products, big machines, helmets, umbrellas, wrist bands, towels, safety vests, speakers, amplifiers, trestles, walkie-talkies, drones, black shirts and other clothing, goggles, metal beads, metal balls, horticulture scissors, metal chains, torches, binoculars, remote-controlled toys.

"Customers mailing products have to use their real names. For mismatch between proclaimed names of goods to be mailed and actual goods, they will be left in the warehouse … for any discovery of the aforementioned goods [for mailing to Hong Kong], a thorough investigation will be launched."

The Post called a Beijing outlet of courier giant SF Express. A worker at the company said that only black clothing is not allowed to be shipped to Hong Kong, with other colours allowed.

"All goods mailed to Hong Kong will be severely investigated. So all goods to Hong Kong will take around two days more than usual to mail," he said.

A user of online retail platform Shopify recently posted a note to a message board on its website which reads in part: "I'm writing to see if anyone else is having trouble shipping 'black' clothing items into Hong Kong from China? For those who don't know, China has put out an official [Public Service Announcement] to all courier services to stop picking up any clothing items that are considered black or even navy blue for an undisclosed amount of time."

The Chinese government, which has strongly condemned the protests in Hong Kong, has taken swift action against companies perceived to support the rallies.

It forced Hong Kong flagship airline Cathay Pacific to ban staff who had participated in the protests from flying in Chinese airspace, and to sack some staff. And recently, NBA preseason games were dropped by Chinese state television broadcaster CCTV after Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets NBA team, tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protests.

As the protests continue in Hong Kong, anti-China sentiment among the most radical protesters has grown and they have vandalised the shops of Chinese companies such as Lenovo, Xiaomi and Huawei.

However, as Chinese customs' crackdown on exports to Hong Kong of black clothing shows, the protesters are reliant on mainland China for their supplies, whether it's the black T-shirts they wear or the laser pointers they aim at police.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests china fashion

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysia&#039;s PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Malaysia's PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Woman cuts taxi ride short after finding cockroaches inside cab
Woman cuts taxi ride short after finding cockroaches inside cab
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
Diabetics can join the bubble tea party in Malaysia with healthier version
Healthier bubble tea available in Malaysia next year
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to

Home Works

House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today

SERVICES