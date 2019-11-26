China company sorry for 'crude' dismissal of sick worker

NetEase, an internet company headquartered in Beijing, released two separate statements on Monday apologising for its "simple and crude way" of discharging an employee who is suffering from serious heart disease.

"We paid him during his three-month sick leave and gave him compensation on Sept 19. But we apologise for the simple and crude, unsympathetic approaches and behaviour in the process of his dismissal. Sorry, we were wrong," the statements said.

The company claimed in the statements that they first knew the employee was sick in May and dismissed him because of his poor work performance.

Early on Saturday, a former Net-Ease employee posted a story on a WeChat account, claiming that he was forced to leave the company after he was diagnosed with serious heart disease in late January with the excuse of "poor performance".

The employee, who didn't give any personal information about himself, said in the story that NetEase informed him of being unqualified for the job in late March because of his "poor work performance" in the past half year, which he disputed.

He said that his request for economic compensation for being laid off and a performance-based bonus for projects he was involved in was also refused by the company.

The former employee also said he experienced surveillance and was menaced in the office when he refused to resign. He was eventually forced to leave the company in September.

He said NetEase had promised to pay him compensation before Sept 9.