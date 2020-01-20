China coronavirus: Beijing breaks its silence, but only to 'deny rumours'

China's central government has broken its silence on the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak with an online post aimed at "defying the rumours" surrounding the spread of the new coronavirus but without providing any new facts or figures.

In an information poster reproduced on social media and its own website on Saturday night, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the new virus was not Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which killed more than 700 people around the world in 2003.

The centre also dismissed suggestions that hospitals outside Wuhan had been secretly treating people infected with the virus, saying that all known cases were being dealt with in the central China city.

Despite its efforts to counter the so-called rumours, the notice left many people on social media with more questions than answers.

"How infectious the virus is, how serious it is and if it can spread from human to human - the poster just keeps people guessing," said a person on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.

Another suggested that "all the information we see has been filtered … the real situation could be worse".

"Just for sake of protecting yourself, please wear masks, wash your hands often and avoid crowded places," the person said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the centre's post had generated more than 5,300 comments, many of them asking the same question: how can there not have been cases in other Chinese cities if two Chinese visitors to Thailand and a Chinese man working in Japan have been confirmed as being infected?

Later on Sunday China's National Health Commission said that the outbreak was "preventable and controllable". However, it added that the source of virus has yet to be found and its path has yet to be fully mapped.

"It still requires close monitoring for any possible mutations," the commission's statement said.

The municipal health commission in Wuhan has been the sole source of official information about the new coronavirus, interest in which has been growing both within China and around the world. The commission reported 17 new cases on Friday, taking the total in the city to 62, but no other mainland cities have reported any confirmed or suspected cases.