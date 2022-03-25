China Eastern flight MU5735: Suspected debris found 10km from crash site, search area widened

More than 10km (6.2 miles) from where China Eastern Airlines flight 5735 crashed, a farmer has found what he suspects to be a piece of aircraft debris, indicating the vast expanse of hilly terrain the search team must cover as they look for answers to why the plane plunged from the sky.

Huang Jianyi said he found the piece of metal as he was weeding his paddy fields in the village of Siwang on Tuesday (March 22), a day after the Boeing 737-800 carrying 132 people crashed into a hillside in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

“I saw a piece of metal. It was white,” said Huang, who is about 80 and lives alone.

He held his arms wide and raised his palm to explain its dimensions to reporters walking with him on Thursday night.

Zheng Xi, head of the Guangxi regional fire and rescue office, said the piece of suspected wreckage was about 1.3 metres long and 10cm wide (4.3ft by 4 inches).

It was found 10km away and the search area was expected to be expanded by half, he told a press conference in Wuzhou, near the crash site. The area spanned more than two hectares (five acres) before.

The hilly and forested crash site in southern China’s Guangxi region has been difficult for the recovery team to navigate, their troubles compounded by the constant rain, muddy roads and fears of landslide that forced the rescue operation to be halted at one time.

Emergency workers need to collect as many pieces of the wreckage as possible to reconstruct the events as the plane carrying 123 passengers and nine crew came hurtling down from a cruising altitude of around 8,900 metres (29,100 feet).

The Yatang area in Siwang village, where Huang found the elongated piece of white metal, sits on a hill and is mapped inaccurately by some Chinese navigation mobile apps. It is more than 50km or an hour’s drive from downtown Wuzhou.

Police and local officials collected the suspected debris after Huang’s nephew, 40-year-old Chen Zhuchang, reported it on Thursday morning.

“It was a long white strip that bends when picked up, it had a slight curve, and it wasn’t heavy – about one or two catties,” said Chen, using the traditional Chinese unit for mass, meaning that the strip weighed about 0.5 to 1kg (about 1 or 2lbs).

He said the piece was 1cm thick and had a few dozen hexagonal screws or rivets on it.

“There was a small area of blue paint at the centre of the strip,” he added. “When I saw this, my first thought was that it could be aircraft debris.”

Rescue officials are still referring to the find as “suspected debris” and did not directly respond to questions on Thursday about the way the Boeing 737-800 could have crashed.

“The current focus remains search and rescue while collecting evidence. After entering the investigation period, we will invite relevant parties to take part,” Zhu Tao, aviation safety director at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said in Wuzhou on Thursday.

Military personnel taking part in the search had scoured more than 5.8 hectares and recovered 1,800 pieces of debris, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Chen said he may have heard the plane go down. The village of Siwang sits below an air route and near the Wuzhou Xijiang Airport, which serves training and domestic commercial flights. But Chen knew the bang he heard on Monday did not involve a trainer aircraft.

“When it happened, I heard a loud sound and thought a war had broken out,” he said. “It was like the sound of shells in the movies. It was especially loud and wasn’t the same as the sound of thunder. It lasted for more than 10 seconds.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.