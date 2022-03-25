China Eastern MU5735 crash: Investigators start black box analysis but warn it is too soon to say if it has been damaged

Air accident investigators have started analysing the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week, but warned that it was too soon to say whether it had been damaged.

"The downloading and analysis of data is under way after the first black box was sent to a decoding laboratory in Beijing last night," Zhu Tao, the aviation safety director at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a press conference in Wuzhou, the city closest to the crash site, on Thursday (March 24).

"For now, we cannot rule out the possibility that the storage unit has been damaged," he said.

The cockpit voice recorder, one of the two "black boxes" that document in-flight data, was found on Wednesday, potentially providing crucial evidence towards understanding what happened in the final moments of the flight, which had 132 people on board.

The search for the second black box — a flight data recorder — continued on Thursday with emergency workers hauling large pieces of wreckage away from the main crash site in Guangxi region.

Zhu told the press conference that more human remains had been found at the site and the wreckage recovered so far included parts of the engine blade and turbine, engine pylon, horizontal stabilisers on both sides, and parts from the wings of the Boeing 737-800.

He said most of the wreckage was found in an area within a 30-metre (98-foot) radius around the impact point of the crash, which had left a crater up to 20 metres deep.

Zhu added that the team had also found an escape rope that was originally located in the cockpit, fragments of the flight crew operating manual, and parts of crew ID.

Data from monitoring service Flightradar24 suggests the plane went into a high-speed dive, losing altitude at a maximum rate of about 560km/h (348mph) in just over a minute.

None of the 123 passengers and nine crew members are expected to have survived the rapid dive from a cruising altitude of around 8,900 metres (29,100 feet).

Zheng Xi, head of the Guangxi regional fire and rescue office, said the team had found 21 items of personal belongings and 183 plane parts.

A piece of suspected wreckage, 1.3m long and 10cm wide, was also found 10km from the main crash site, Zheng said.

He said the search area in the mountainous terrain was expected to be widened.

Liu Xiaodong, the airline's brand management director, told the press conference that more than 200 relatives have already been to the scene of the crash.

Liu also denied online speculation that there had been a problem with repairs to the "pickle fork" — a component that attaches the plane's fuselage, or body, to the wing and helps manage the strong forces acting on the aircraft in flight.

"The aircraft, registered B-1791, was 6.8 years old and completed 8,986 flight cycles. It had not met the 'pickle fork' inspection threshold of 22,600 flight cycles," Liu said.

Hairline cracks were found in the pickle forks of Boeing's 737 New Generation family, which includes the 737-800, in 2019.

He also said that the airline's maintenance budget rose by 12 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019 even though fewer flights had been scheduled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, the country where an accident occurred is responsible for conducting an investigation, while the country of manufacture, in this case the US, could also take part.

On Wednesday, United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was encouraged that the Chinese civil aviation authorities had invited the American National Transportation Safety Board to be on the ground for the investigation of the crash.

Zhu said the CAAC had notified both the US agency and the International Civil Aviation Organisation, adding: "The current focus remains search and rescue while collecting evidence. After entering the investigation period, we will invite relevant parties to take part."

CFM International, which made the plane's engines, has also been named as one of the technical advisers into the CAAC's investigation.

Meanwhile in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China will carry out the investigation in line with international and local regulations and "maintain close contact with relevant parties".

Travel details are still being worked out. "Travel to China is currently limited by visa and Covid quarantine requirements," the NTSB said.

"We are working with the Department of State to address those issues with the Chinese government before any travel will be determined."

China imposes a strict hotel quarantine of at least two weeks for incoming citizens and foreigners.

A World Health Organisation team investigating the origins of the pandemic had to quarantine before site visits. Two members arrived later than planned because they did not board the scheduled flight to China after testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.