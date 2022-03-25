China Eastern plane crash: Chinese media report find of second black box - then retract the claim

Chinese media on Friday retracted their earlier reports that the second black box had been found from the crashed China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735, swiftly deleting the claim and clarifying that it had not yet been located.

The possible find was first reported on Friday by CAAC News, a newspaper run by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

State news agency Xinhua then reported that the box had not been found.

The black box could offer vital clues about the accident in which 132 people are feared to have died.

The flight data recorder, the second of two black boxes installed on the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, stores important data such as flight path, speed, altitude and engine power, which can reveal whether human error or instrument problems could have contributed to the crash.

Searchers had been using metal detectors to help find the device in hilly countryside outside the city of Wuzhou, in the southern region of Guangxi.

The other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, had been found on Wednesday near the apparent impact point of the crash. It has been sent to a laboratory in Beijing to be analysed.

The search-and-rescue team expanded the search area on Thursday, but rain and the risks of landslides had slowed the operation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.