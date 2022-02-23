China envoy says media, 'keyboard warriors' stoked tensions with South Korea

China's ambassador to South Korea has blamed "irresponsible media and keyboard warriors" for a rise in anti-Chinese sentiment during the Beijing Winter Games.

But in an interview published on Monday (Feb 21), envoy Xing Haiming acknowledged that relations between the two neighbours had deteriorated in recent years, especially among the younger generation.

"There are many factors behind it, such as the restrictions on personnel exchanges between the two countries under the epidemic situation and the previous Thaad [dispute]," he told Yazhou Ribao, the Chinese-language news site of Aju Business Daily in Seoul.

Seoul deployed the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence anti-missile system in 2017 — a move that angered Beijing, which sees it as a security threat, and led to a backlash and economic retaliation from China.

Xing said controversies at the Winter Olympics had inflamed tensions.

"Some netizens blindly listened to the one-sided reports from some irresponsible media and keyboard warriors on the internet contributed … and that caused negative public sentiment," he was quoted as saying.

"Some people deliberately added fuel to the flames … even some South Korean media outlets have been pointing the finger at the Chinese government and the Beijing Winter Olympics. This is very dangerous and we cannot accept it."

Relations have soured over allegations of cultural appropriation during the opening ceremony of the Games, in which a performer wore a traditional Korean hanbok dress.

South Koreans expressed anger on social media, saying it was a continuation of China's efforts to appropriate important aspects of Korean culture, including kimchi, a side dish of spicy, fermented cabbage. Politicians also weighed in.

It was followed by controversy over the disqualification of two South Korean speed skaters in an event that Chinese athletes went on to win. South Korean fans accused the referees of giving preferential treatment to the Chinese speed skaters, voicing their anger and distrust over the Games and China.

In the interview, Chinese ambassador Xing said he expected the relationship to improve once the coronavirus pandemic had eased and exchanges gradually resumed.

Describing China and South Korea as close neighbours and "friends in adversity", Xing also highlighted their trade volume.

PHOTO: Handout

PHOTO: Handout

According to the Korea International Trade Association, China was both the biggest export and import market for South Korea last year. Some 25.3 per cent of South Korea's exports went to the Chinese market, while 22.5 per cent of its imports came from China.

Xing emphasised the importance of an amicable relationship, given that this year marks 30 years since the countries established diplomatic ties and with South Koreans heading to the polls in two weeks.

"To develop China-[Republic of Korea] relations well is in our common interests and is our inevitable choice," he was quoted as saying. "I believe that no matter who is elected as the new president of South Korea, they will have the same idea and stick to the general direction of friendship with China."

Xing added that Beijing was willing to work with Seoul "always in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit … and to make greater contributions to regional peace, stability and world prosperity and development".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.