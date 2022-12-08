China film industry no longer has box-office appeal as hot money stays away

After constantly revising and submitting their film for review, it took Chinese producer Jessica Wong and her team four years to have their previous feature released in China.

The film did eventually break even, but with nearly 100 million yuan (S$19.5 million) tied up for four years, investors were left frustrated due to a lack of returns.

After being chopped and changed so many times to satisfy China's censors, it failed to impress the limited audience that was able to watch it, with a number of cinemas across the country closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

"And what's more, there aren't many movies that are good enough to make us want to go to the cinema," said Wong.

"This is where the Chinese film industry is at the moment."

Last year, China outperformed the US as the world's largest theatrical film market for the second year in a row with 47 billion yuan in sales.

But the drop off has been dramatic, and as of Monday, box office sales in China had reached just 28.51 billion yuan this year, according to ticketing platform Taopiaopiao.

In the US, yearly sales as of Monday had already reached US$6.75 billion, according to Box Office Mojo, America's leading online box office reporting and analysis service.

It mirrors a gloomy outlook for the film industry in China, with insiders highlighting shrinking investment due to rigid censorship across the board on top of the widespread impact of the coronavirus on production and cinemas.

Funding for China's film and television industry peaked at 27 billion yuan in 2017, but slipped to 4.62 billion yuan last year, according to iiMedia Research.

"The Chinese film industry is now very risky in terms of venture capital, and hot money is staying away from the industry," said thirty-something Wong, who produces drama series for online platforms.

"Many films are pending for processing by the censors, and it's not unusual for a film to wait two or three years for release, which puts huge cash flow pressure on both production companies and investors."

Films can fall foul of the censors for as much as an inadvertent word or a single frame, she added.

This has led to China's film market losing its appeal for Western investors, coupled with widespread coronavirus restrictions and increased scrutiny on films imported from overseas, said independent film producer Leo Guan.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"In the past, many foreign counterparts were very keen to explore and ask us how to invest in the Chinese film market, like how to avoid censorship cleverly and skilfully, and still keep the charm of commercial films, and achieve great success at the box office in China," Guan said.

"Now it has changed. We brought several projects to Los Angeles last year, but so far we have not found enough interested investors, because they know that even if they make concessions and self-censor, there is a higher and higher probability that they will not be able to release in China."

As of early November, 49 imported films had been released in mainland China, including features from Hong Kong and Taiwan, representing the lowest in the past decade having slipped from 73 in the whole of 2021, 136 in 2019 and 71 in 2012, according to Taopiaopiao.

Of the 49 films imported so far this year, 11 had originally been released in 2021, four in 2020 and three in 2019, with one even from 2015.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster original will be released globally this month, and in somewhat of a surprise, will also be released in China on Dec 16, 20th Century Studios announced last week.

Some 263 films have been released in China's cinemas as of Oct 20, down from 542 for the whole of in 2021, 307 in 2020 and 560 in 2019, according to the 2022 Film Industry White Paper released last month by the National Business Daily and Wanda Film Group's data centre.

Cinema-goers in China now watch a movie in theatres less than twice a year, down from six before the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to the white paper.

Nearly half of theatres in China were temporarily closed at least once in the first half of the year, according to data from Wanda Film, of which 61.5 per cent were closed for more than one month and 31 per cent closed for over two months.

Cinemas in several Chinese cites, though, have recently reopened after weeks of closures as part of measures to ease coronavirus restrictions, although film-goers are still required to provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and also venues must still limit their capacity.

Nationwide ticket sales between Wednesday last week and noon on Tuesday totalled 132.21 million yuan compared to 96.41 million yuan for the previous seven-day period.

The coronavirus has also limited the opportunities for filmmakers to travel abroad to exchange views and ideas.

"In the past few years … I can't go abroad. I can watch the works of my peers, but I don't know the thoughts of my peers, especially the thoughts of the younger generation," Chinese film director and screenwriter Jia Zhangke said at an event in Beijing earlier last month.

"Whether it's a person or a country, we must always keep a way to communicate with the world and keep in touch with the world."

In China, 49.4 per cent of audiences are interested in crime-themed films followed by 41.8 per cent who favour realistic films that reflect the social problems behind the rapid development of contemporary China, according to the 2021 Chinese Film Audience Survey Report released in April by the China Film Association.

Return to Dust, a low-budget film depicting the lives of impoverished peasants in China, was released in July and had earned 100 million yuan at the box office in three months.

This represented a significant return from an initial investment of 3 million yuan, but it disappeared from the country's cinemas and internet on Sept 26 without explanation.

The film, directed by Chinese filmmaker Li Ruijun, examines the impact of the country's economic growth and rapid urbanisation through the lives of a downtrodden couple in a rural village in the northwestern Gansu province.

In 2016, Dying To Survive, which was inspired by the true story of a Chinese leukaemia patient who was arrested in 2014 for importing and selling anticancer drugs to patients, earned over 3 billion yuan of box office from an investment of around 75 million yuan.

The success generated huge investment enthusiasm in developing non-fiction scripts into films, said Dannie Wang, a veteran non-fiction writer who moved to Canada to study screenwriting in 2021.

"At that time [in around 2018], copyright of a good non-fiction report could be sold for millions of yuan, but now realistic scripts are tough to get approved by the censors," Wang said.

One of Wang's non-fiction scripts has been picked up by a large Beijing film and television group, which even confirmed the co-director and actors, but the project is currently on hold due to the coronavirus and long censor process.

"I came to Canada hoping to learn the market-oriented operation and storytelling of the film industry, but now I know that what I have learned here is becoming difficult to use in China, as long as there is a tough censorship system," she said.

Wang originally planned to return to China after finishing her studies, but now plans to stay in Canada to seek opportunities, with Western investors keeping a close eye on Chinese box office sales.

"If they find that this market is shrinking or with growing uncertain risks, they will quit without hesitation because in film creation, the compatibility of Chinese and Western cultures is actually very low," she said.

"The North American film and television industry has a very mature and stable production line. Even newcomers can get opportunities from countless film festivals and script competitions."

One type of entertainment product, though, is seen as well-funded in China with so-called main melody films starting to resemble ordinary blockbusters rather than rigid propaganda.

Main melody films are propaganda works that pay tribute to the Chinese nation, the party and the army, according to Main Melody Films: Hong Kong Directors in Mainland China, a book by Stephen Yiu-Wai Chu that looks at Hong Kong directors' participation in Chinese main-melody blockbusters in the 2010s.

According to a report by Caitong Securities, the number of main melody films in China reached 39 in 2021, with total box office revenues of 11.68 billion yuan, which were both record highs.

The Battle at Lake Changjin earned a record-breaking 5.6 billion yuan earned at the Chinese box office.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post handout

The Korean war drama Sacrifice was completed in just three months in 2020 with a crew of over 5,000, according to a report released by the state-run China News Weekly magazine, as China marked the 70th anniversary of its entry into the conflict on the Korean peninsula.

The Battle at Lake Changjin, the most commercially successful film in China with a record-breaking 5.6 billion yuan earned at the Chinese box office, was produced by 80 technology companies with a crew of over 12,000, the report said.

"Watching movies is still the most affordable and practical entertainment for ordinary people," said Arnold Ou, a Shenzhen-based IT engineer.

Ou is happy that Avatar: The Way of Water will be available in China and he will "absolutely go to the cinema" to see it, and he predicts it will be "the top box office movie this year in China".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.