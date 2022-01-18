China girl, 5, in serious condition after father and girlfriend burnt her with hot liquid

A five-year-old girl in southwest China is in hospital in a serious condition after she was beaten and attacked with hot liquid by her father and his new girlfriend, Chinese media has reported.

The girl, surnamed Qin and nicknamed Yanyan, has been in hospital with a serious infection caused by scalds and multiple injuries to her body since earlier this month when her grandfather discovered she had been abused, the Jimu News reported.

Her injuries were so severe she narrowly avoided having both her legs amputated, doctors said.

Yanyan is normally looked after by her grandfather in a village in Longli county, Guizhou province, southern China. The girl was staying with her father and his girlfriend when she was attacked, her uncle told the paper.

The father and his girlfriend, surnamed Zhang, were detained after Yanyan's grandfather called the police, said local authorities.

"Yanyan lived with them for just two months. When Grandpa visited her the other day, he found there were large scald marks on her body. The child told him her father's girlfriend attacked her with hot water," the uncle said.

Yanyan's condition was declared critical on Jan 9, and she has other illnesses including pneumonia and upper gastrointestinal bleeding but has been improving after undergoing two surgeries, her relatives said.

Members of the public have donated more than 350,000 yuan (S$74,414) towards Yanyan's care after her family launched crowdfunding for her care last week.

The county government has also offered 60,000 yuan and psychological counselling, it said in a statement over the weekend.

There is limited official data on child abuse cases in China, but a survey of more than 1,500 children in western China showed that over 12 per cent of them had encountered physical abuse, according to a research paper published by the International Journal of Environment Research and Public Health in 2019.

The same percentage of those surveyed, aged between 10 and 15 and from Sichuan and Shanxi provinces, said they had suffered multiple types of maltreatment, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse and neglect, the paper said.

In a case similar to Yanyan's, a woman and her boyfriend in Fushun, Liaoning province, northeast China, were respectively sentenced to three and 16 years in prison in October last year for abusing the woman's six-year-old daughter.

The girl suffered multiple bone fractures and burns to large parts of her body over a period of three months in 2020, during which time she was also forced to eat cat food.

Chinese prosecutors charged 171,000 people for violence against minors between 2018 and 2020, according to data from the Supreme People's Procuratorate, China's prosecutor general's office.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.