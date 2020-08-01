China government to free 20,000 tonnes of pork reserves

China will release another batch of 20,000 tonnes of pork reserves to stabilise prices for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, according to the website of China Merchandise Reserve Management Center on Thursday.

It is the second time for China to release the frozen pork this year after the first batch of 30,000 tonnes on Jan 3. Interested parties should register on the website of the centre - mrm.com.cn - to compete in the bidding at 1pm on Jan 9.

Pork, a staple in China, has seen its price soar since last year, due to the short supply affected by African swine fever and cyclical factors.

Chinese authorities have taken measures to help revitalise the hog production, and lowered the tariff on imported pork.

In 2019, China released 170,000 tonnes of frozen pork in seven batches, with the last batch of 40,000 tonnes in December.

During the week of Dec 30 to Jan 3, the average pork price in 16 provinces and municipalities came in at 45.48 yuan (S$9) per kilogram, rising 3.4 per cent from a week ago, and 159.7 per cent from the same period a year ago.