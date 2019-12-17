China grandma 'intended' to drown newborn baby in Shanghai river

A woman in Shanghai who threw her grandson into a river one day after he was born, with complications and out of wedlock, intended to kill him, according to the prosecutor in the case.
The tiny body was found by two men who were fishing in the city's Songjiang district in May last year, according to online news portal Thepaper.cn.
Police believed the baby was born in a hospital, because of the medical clip on the umbilical cord, and checked every institution in the city in their search for his identity. A potential suspect was uncovered at a hospital in the Pudong New Area, where a woman had given birth to a child with matching health problems on the night of May 1.
The prosecutor said the boy was born with multiple complications and needed to be transferred to a specialist facility, but the family had declined further treatment, Thepaper.cn reported.
The grandmother, surnamed Liu, told the hospital the baby had no father and the family could not afford the medical treatment. She believed the baby might die, even with specialist care, and had signed a declaration at the hospital renouncing treatment for the infant, which the boy's mother also signed.
Security footage showed the boy was taken out of the hospital by his grandmother early the next morning and, an hour later, to the other end of the city in a remote part of Songjiang district. Liu later told police she had intended to abandon the boy in the grass but eventually threw him in the nearby river. The prosecutor ruled out negligence and said the killing was intentional. Liu - who previously had served two sentences, both for fraud - was formally prosecuted last month for drowning her grandson. It is not known when the case will be tried. "She had expressed the wish to give up [the life] of the child at the hospital and showed intention of pursuing the child's death," the prosecutor was quoted as saying. The baby's mother, who had been living with her grandparents, had married young and separated last year. She had become pregnant after sleeping with a former colleague but did not tell him because "she knew he did not have money to raise the child". This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
