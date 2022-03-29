China hammers home its message of US blame for Ukraine war

Beijing is ramping up its domestic messaging on Ukraine, with a Communist Party commentary on Tuesday (March 29) calling Washington the culprit in the conflict.

“The eastward enlargement of Nato, led by the United States, is the root of the Ukrainian crisis,” said the article, published on page three of the People’s Daily under the pseudonym Zhong Sheng, used by the party mouthpiece for commentary on key international issues.

“Nato has become a tool for the United States to practice its hegemony,” the commentary said. “The US-led Nato has for a long time created turbulence around Russia, including starting ‘colour revolutions’.”

The article, which accused the US of “directing and acting” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was the first in a series planned by the newspaper to focus on blaming Washington for the war in Ukraine.

It appeared one day after the military newspaper PLA Daily published the last of its six-part series on the “despicable role by the United States and the West in the Ukrainian crisis”.

The final installment focused on the unproven claims that the Pentagon was developing biochemical weapons in Ukraine and also returned to China’s own coronavirus lab leak theory – that the pandemic may have originated in the US.

For more than a year, Chinese state media and diplomats have argued the virus may have originated from the Fort Detrick Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, to counter the hypothesis that it may have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Washington-based Stimson Centre think tank, said Beijing’s Ukraine messaging was primarily for its domestic audience, “and also to stress that China’s siding with Russia is just”.

“China differentiates between rhetoric, which is pro-Russia, and diplomacy, which is more balanced, and real actions, which are lacking on supporting Russia. In this case, I think the pro-Russia rhetoric is a part of the policy.”

Sun added that China’s pushing of the Ukraine bioweapons claim is an extension of the controversy surrounding the origin of Covid-19. “The lab theory just plays into China’s narrative about Covid originating from US labs. Of course China won’t miss the opportunity,” she said.

While China has called for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine, it has refused to condemn the actions of its close ally, fuelling concerns Beijing could help Moscow evade sanctions and provide it with military support.

Beijing has also resisted pressure to use its leverage with Moscow to help end the war.

After US President Joe Biden “made it clear” to Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a March 18 call that there would be consequences if Beijing provided material support to Moscow, China turned to a group of developing countries to rally support for its stance on Ukraine.

A day after the talks, China’s foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng spoke of four “hard lessons” from the crisis – all accusing Washington and Nato of seeking “absolute security” and “weaponising small countries”.

