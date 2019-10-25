China has never wanted to 'replace' US, senior diplomat says

BEIJING - China has never wanted to challenge or "replace" the United States, and has no interest in playing power games, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday (Oct 24) amid strained ties between the world's two largest economies.

As well as being in the midst of a bruising trade war, which both are working to end, Beijing and Washington have in recent months sparred over a variety of issues, from the protests in Hong Kong to US support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Speaking at an academic forum, Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, a rising star in Chinese diplomacy and tipped as a future foreign minister, noted that there had been speculation China would assume the United States' "hegemonistic" position in the world.

"This does not accord with the facts, nor the trend of the development of the times," Mr Le said, according to a transcript of his comments published by China's Foreign Ministry.