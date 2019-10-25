China has never wanted to 'replace' US, senior diplomat says

China's Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng speaks at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing on Oct 22, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BEIJING - China has never wanted to challenge or "replace" the United States, and has no interest in playing power games, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday (Oct 24) amid strained ties between the world's two largest economies.

As well as being in the midst of a bruising trade war, which both are working to end, Beijing and Washington have in recent months sparred over a variety of issues, from the protests in Hong Kong to US support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Speaking at an academic forum, Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, a rising star in Chinese diplomacy and tipped as a future foreign minister, noted that there had been speculation China would assume the United States' "hegemonistic" position in the world.

"This does not accord with the facts, nor the trend of the development of the times," Mr Le said, according to a transcript of his comments published by China's Foreign Ministry.

"China has never wanted to challenge the United States or replace it, seizing other people's position. Our goal is to let the Chinese people live a good life, and continually improve our governance," he added.

China advocates a multi-polar world and maintenance of multilateralism and free trade, Mr Le said.

China "has never thought of competing with the United States for hegemony, and is not interested in power games".

In an indirect swipe at the United States, Mr Le said that"certain countries" talk and talk about how they must compete with China.

China is not against competition, he said.

"But competition does not mean confrontation and conflict. One cannot at will engage in extreme pressure, 'decoupling' or'long arm jurisdiction'," Mr Le said.

China has lambasted the United States for putting sanctions on Chinese companies and citizens for their dealings with countries like North Korea and Iran, which Beijing refers to as Washington's "long arm jurisdiction".

Beijing has also criticised Washington for pressuring it in the trade war by hiking tariffs on Chinese exports, and some in China have feared the United States is seeking a complete"decoupling" of economic and other links with the country.

However, speaking earlier this week in Beijing, a senior US defence official said the United States was not seeking to"decouple" from China.

More about
china United States US-China ties

TRENDING

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

SERVICES