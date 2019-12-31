China in high-speed rail top gear with launch of line to Winter Olympics city

The PLA's Hong Kong garrison has carried out a joint air and sea exercise in and above the city's harbour, in a move seen as its latest attempt to send a warning to radical anti-government protesters.

Warships and speedboats joined armed helicopters, infantry, special troops and other combat forces from the garrison in the navy and air force mission.

It took place on Friday, but details and video footage of the drill were not released until Sunday, via the garrison's official social media accounts and state broadcaster CCTV.

"The patrol was a joint operation between the ground force, navy and air force focusing on emergency action, troop movements, joint operations and simulated confrontations in accordance with a coherent strategy for actual combat," the CCTV report said.

People's Liberation Army personnel from different units had also worked together to "seize and control a wharf" in a simulated operation, according to the report.

On Friday, two helicopters and four Chinese navy vessels were seen in Victoria Harbour by ferry commuters and the South China Morning Post. They included a Type 056 corvette Qinzhou, a transport vessel and two Type 074 landing boats.

The PLA's Hong Kong garrison said in a statement to the Post that it was "a routine exercise".

But military analysts said the drill aimed to send a message to radical protesters in the city, which has seen nearly seven months of unrest triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Hong Kong-based military commentator Song Zhongping said the joint exercise aimed to show that the PLA garrison was well prepared to deal with any possible "terrorist attacks" that might harm the city's stability.