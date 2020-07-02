China lauded for swift action to curb outbreak

Wrapped up: A patient covered with a bedsheet walking past others at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital as it starts to accept patients displaying mild symptoms of the coronavirus in Wuhan.
PHOTO: AFP
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - China should be lauded for its decisive measures to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak since identifying it early this year, said Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar.

The Universiti Malaya virology and bacteriology expert said following investigations on the outbreak of the mysterious illness in December, China managed to identify the causative agent of the illness very quickly.

"They delivered the full genome sequence of the virus in seven days and made it available to the entire scientific community," he said during a forum on "How Much Do You Know About Coronaviruses?" organised by the China-ASEAN (Malaysia) Entrepreneurs Association here yesterday.

Also present were Malaysia's Special Envoy to China Tan Kok Wai, China embassy chief of press Tang Tang and association president Datuk Beh Hang Kong.

When asked, Dr Sazaly said China had been resolute in making decisions to contain the outbreak to ensure it did not spread outside affected major cities.

Dr Sazaly also said face masks could be reused by sunning them, considering there was a shortage of supply.

He said sufficient exposure of the mask under the sun for UV light would kill the bacteria.

"It is not necessary to wash it. Putting it under UV is fine, provided it is not too soiled," he said.

He also pointed out the frequent washing of hands with water and soap or using sanitiser was enough to kill the virus.

Dr Sazaly added that the weather also had a role in the spread of the virus.

"The cold weather in China and other places that are affected probably contributed (to the spread) because the virus survives much longer in the cold," he said.

Dr Sazaly also called on the government to make testing of the coronavirus available to all labs in Malaysia.

For now, he said tests could only be done at the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) in Kuala Lumpur.

In his speech, Tang said China was touched by the sympathy, trust and support shown by many countries in its fight against the outbreak.

"The Malaysian government and people have expressed understanding and support for China's efforts to fight the virus in different ways," he said.

He also noted that Chinese scientists were racing against time to develop a vaccine.

"Our understanding of this emerging virus is deepening.

"In 2009, the mortality rate of the H1N1 influenza in the United States was as high as 17.4 per cent.

"In 2012, the death rate of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS-CoV) was 34.4 per cent, the Ebola epidemic was 40.4 per cent.

"At present, the mortality rate of the coronavirus in China is 2.1 per cent," he said, adding that the number of recovered and discharged patients had significantly exceeded those who died.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
china Wuhan virus

TRENDING

4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream

SERVICES